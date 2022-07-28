Millennium Fandom Bar to Host a 'DC League of Super-Pets,' Cosplay & Charity Event in Las Vegas
Millennium Fandom Bar, together with Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, announce a Fandom & Cosplay charity event for low-cost wellness services for local pets.
...We love DC Cosplay…We love our Super-Pets, so let's Fandom!”LAS VEGAS, NEV, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennium Fandom Bar presents the 'DC League of Super-Pets' event, which will take place on Friday, July 29th, 2022 at 900 S Las Vegas Blvd #140. 'DC League of Super-Pets' is the latest Fandom and Cosplay event at Millennium Fandom Bar, Las Vegas's premiere pop-culture-themed bar located in the Downtown Arts District. Proceeds from the event will benefit 'Heaven Can Wait Animal Society' to aid in providing low-cost spay, neuter, vaccine, and wellness services for families that need them the most.
Raffle prizes will be given out throughout the night, donated by Meepleville, Galaxy Theaters, and a grand prize donated by Alternate Reality Comics. Individual raffle tickets are $5, but attendees can purchase a '$20 Super-Pet Package' and will receive 5 raffle tickets and a free well drink.
"We are so excited to host a fandom night where we celebrate our beloved pets by giving back to an organization that is dear to my heart, says Alex Pusineri, owner. "And let's face it, we love DC Cosplay…We love our Super-Pets, so let's Fandom!"
The event has no cover charge and is for patrons at least 21 years of age or older. Fandom or Cosplay attire is encouraged but not mandatory to attend.
Event information:
• Friday July 29th, 2022, Start: 8 PM to 2 AM
• Location: 900 S Las Vegas Blvd #140, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
About Millennium Fandom Bar
Millennium Fandom Bar (MFB) is a one-of-a-kind gem out of the many things to do in Las Vegas. Visiting the bar is a transformative experience for anyone who enjoys pop culture, bonding over favorite fandoms, and creating unique costumes -- aka cosplay! Please bring your friends (or make some new ones!) to our Arts District location while sipping our signature-themed cocktails. Dive into the worlds of your most loved movies, comics, video games, and many other unique subcultures. Join us for our weekly events, such as Fandom karaoke, trivia, or movie nights; our weekend cosplay parties are unlike anything else. There is an event for everyone with creative costuming always encouraged, from pirates to princesses, sci-fi to superheroes. The community at Millennium Fandom Bar is a magical "home away from home," providing you with a welcoming vibe that is truly rare in Las Vegas. You can feel comfortable knowing that you're surrounded by nerds and geeky enthusiasts just like you.
