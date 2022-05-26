Submit Release
Millennium Fandom Bar to Host the ‘Night of Nicolas Cage!’ Cosplay Event in Las Vegas

Millennium Fandom Bar, Las Vegas's premiere pop-culture-themed bar to Host the ‘Night of Nicolas Cage!’ Cosplay Event in Las Vegas

We've always wanted to feature a fandom, 'Night of Nicolas Cage,' where we celebrate the unique talent and various roles of one of our favorite local celebrities in the movie industry”
— Alex Pursineri
LAS VEGAS, NEV., USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennium Fandom Bar presents the 'Night of Nicolas Cage!' event, which will take place on Friday, May 27th, 2022, at 900 S Las Vegas Blvd #140. Night of Nicolas Cage! is the latest Fandom and Cosplay event at Millennium Fandom Bar, Las Vegas's premiere pop-culture-themed bar located in the Arts District. Participants can dive into the worlds of the most loved movies, comics, video games, and many other unique subcultures.

"We've always wanted to feature a fandom, 'Night of Nicolas Cage,' where we celebrate the unique talent and various roles of one of our favorite local celebrities in the movie industry. Says Alex Pursineri, owner, "We love Nic Cage! We hope he's not "Leaving Las Vegas" anytime soon!."

The event has no cover charge and is for patrons at least 21 years of age or older. Fandom or Cosplay attire is encouraged but not mandatory to attend.

Event information:
• From May 27th, 2022, Start: 8 PM to 2 AM
• Location: 900 S Las Vegas Blvd #140, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
• Websites: https://fandombar.com/


For more information, contact:
Alex Pusineri
info@millenniumfandombar.com
millenniumfandombar.com (MFB)
millenniumfandombar-store.com
facebook.com/millenniumfandombar

About Millennium Fandom Bar
Millennium Fandom Bar (MFB) is a one-of-a-kind gem out of the many things to do in Las Vegas. Visiting the bar is a transformative experience for anyone who enjoys pop culture, bonding over favorite fandoms, and creating unique costumes -- aka cosplay! Please bring your friends (or make some new ones!) to our Arts District location while sipping our signature-themed cocktails. Dive into the worlds of your most loved movies, comics, video games, and many other unique subcultures. Join us for our weekly events, such as Fandom karaoke, trivia, or movie nights; our weekend cosplay parties are unlike anything else. There is an event for everyone with creative costuming always encouraged, from pirates to princesses, sci-fi to superheroes. The community at Millennium Fandom Bar is a magical "home away from home," providing you with a welcoming vibe that is truly rare in Las Vegas. You can feel comfortable knowing that you're surrounded by nerds and geeky enthusiasts just like you.

