Maquoketa Caves State Park to reopen Thursday

MAQUOKETA, IA -- Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28. The campground will remain closed until further notice. All campers with reservations through Sunday, July 31 have been notified and refunded.

The park closed on Friday, July 22 after the tragic shooting deaths of three members of the Schmidt family from Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Division of Criminal Investigation continues to lead the investigation of the incident. 

The Iowa DNR appreciates the continued collaborative work between local law enforcement, the Department of Public Safety, and the DNR State Parks staff and conservation officers on this investigation.

A temporary memorial site will be located at the Maquoketa Caves State Park entrance sign near the Visitor Center.

Anyone with camping questions can send an email to: iowa.stateparks@dnr.iowa.gov.

Press are asked to respect the local staff as they work to reopen the park and send all inquiries regarding the park to tammie.krausman@dnr.iowa.gov and any inquiries regarding the investigation to mortvedt@dps.state.ia.us.

Maquoketa Caves State Park to reopen Thursday

