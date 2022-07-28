Perseverance Performance LLC Helping Athletes and Others Overcome Mental Roadblocks and Improve Overall Performance
Now Offering 30-Minute Complimentary ConsultationWAUWATOSA, WISCONSIN, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently found by Lead Performance Coach and former collegiate athlete Ryan Teigen, MA, Perseverance Performance LLC announced today that it is selecting clients who want to develop their mental game in performance and explore evidence-based skills and strategies through the lens of training protocols, mindfulness, and acceptance-based approaches. Whether you are an athlete, aspiring athlete, recreational athlete, or team coach, Perseverance Performance client selection process offers a complimentary 30-minute initial guiding session to explore which areas of performance resilience you wish to improve on.
Knowing that good athletes ‘zone out’ of competition but that great athletes ‘zone in,’ Mr. Teigen focuses on helping you enhance your athletic potential through the development of mental training practices to overcome mental roadblocks, develop confidence, motivate yourself, and be the most resilient athlete you can be. As listed on Perseverance Performance’s website (www.perseveranceperformance.com), Mr. Teigen helps you develop what he calls “mental sweat equity” as well as how to be the director of your own stated needs and desired performance outcomes.
A strong advocate for enhancing mental preparation and performance for athletes and achieving fitness goals in life, Mr. Teigen holds an MA in Sport Psychology from the JFK School of Sport Psychology at National University, and a BS in Exercise Physiology from Concordia University Wisconsin. He is currently pursuing his Certificate of Mental Performance Consultation through the Association of Applied Sport Psychology (AASP).
Focused on team and individual performance optimization coaching, Mr. Teigen developed a love of applied psychology and mental performance when he was a college athlete, meeting his own mental barriers. It was then that he learned to be a stronger athlete he had to fully mesh physical performance excellence with mental performance beyond a “mentally tough” attitude. He also learned the concept and everyday benefits of living one moment at a time.
With his eventual background as an Applied Behavioral Analysis Clinician, multi-sport background, and overall interest in enhancing human potential, he developed and perfected numerous mindfulness- and acceptance-based coaching programs and approaches for athletes and fitness advocates—all focused on being the best version of yourself. He founded Perseverance Performance LLC in the Spring of 2022.
Citing his professional work with children with autism and other developmental disorders as instrumental in elevating his ongoing interest in helping others be the best they can be, Mr. Teigen describes himself a resolute mental performance coach, mindfulness practitioner, and athlete. Individuals are encouraged to go to Perseverance Performance website, review the programs available, and take advantage of the 30-minute initial complimentary session.
About Perseverance Performance LLC
Perseverance Performance LLC helps athletes overcome mental roadblocks and improve overall performance resilience by addressing what can be controlled in the present—things such as energy management, goal setting, attention regulation, action planning, and confidence building. All sessions are tailored to empower, meet stated needs and desired outcomes. Perseverance Performance’s state-of-the-art training protocols and motivation strategies are presented using mindfulness- and acceptance-based coaching approaches and programs, At Perseverance Performance you are helped to be the director of ‘your own’ astonishing resonant performance by Ryan Teigen, MA, Lead Performance Coach (ryan.teigen921@gmail.com) who is committed to always be at the forefront of performance coaching. To learn more, visit Coaching | Perseverance Performance or follow Perseverance Performance LLC on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Mady Gorrell Teigen
Cochel Comms
+1 650-464-6496
email us here