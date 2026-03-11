Charming 5476 Square Foot Retail Building Available for Purchase in Rugby, ND

RUGBY, ND, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located, 1 mile from Rugby, North Dakota’s Amtrak Station, 45 miles south of the International Peace Gardens straddling North Dakota and Canada, and only a few steps away Rugby’s Geographical Center of North America Monument, Northern Lights Tower, and Prairie Village Museum, the commercial property at ND 104-106 Highway 2 SW is for sale—and a prime, turnkey investment.The charming well-constructed building has three fully heated and air-conditioned retail areas, with separate entrances. Its east side offers a fully equipped, well-furnished café with a large kitchen and ample storage. Mid-center is perfect for extra café seating, a gift shop, a full-service bar, a private event area or meeting room. The building’s west side is currently leased to the Rugby Chamber of Commerce and used as the Chamber’s business office. The current lease will provide immediate cash flow for purchaser of the building.First envisioned and constructed in 1990 by long-time owner and gift shop/café visionary, Bonnie Gunderson Teigen of Rugby, the commercial building at 104-106 ND Highway 2 SW has a homey, comfortable look, feel, and ambiance. It sits on .5 acres of land and is highly visible from the heavily traveled intersection of ND Highways 2 and 3. With its extremely easy frontage road access, and many parking spaces—the building is considered a community gem where hospitality, laughter, business, and food and beverage services can be embraced.Ms. Teigen’s family is selling the building, honoring the connecting and collaborative legacy she gave to the building’s architectural design, shaded patios, gabled roofs, outdoor white vinyl siding, inside vaulted ceilings, wooden floors, furnishings, wall coverings, and cabinetry.In summary, the three-in-one investment property at 104-106 Highway 2 SW, Rugby, ND:1. East Side—Café Restaurant Area—Large kitchen, fully equipped, vaulted ceilings, sky lights, booths, tables, chairs and bathrooms, cooking station, tables, ovens, wash area, 2 walk-in coolers, and office area. Separate storage room with metal shelf racks, deep freeze, and fridge.2. Middle—Meeting/Lounge/Retail Room—Perfect for cafe area overflow seating, private parties, business meeting, gift shop, or bar and lounge. Includes tables, chairs, and buffet cart.3. West Side—Rugby Chamber of Commerce. Visibility of whole building by tourists and residents stopping by Chamber to ask questions, shop or eat. Lease is immediate cash flow for building purchaser.For more information and/or to see the property in person, or make offer, please contact Dave Teigen at 208-991-7588 or Dteigen1122@gmail.com. Listed at $389,900. https://www.loopnet.com/Listing/104-106-Hwy-2-SW-Rugby-ND/38981090/ Contact: Mady Thorp Gorrell Teigen, CoChel650-464-6496madeleinegorrell@gmail.com

