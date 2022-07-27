The Pig Club Logo Rebacon Karham

Children’s Show- “The Pig Club” August 12, 2022 1 pm. – 2p.m

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE

Media Contact:

Michael Marine

TPC Productions, Inc.

954.815.4257

KingTBone1954@yahoo.com

Pig Club Announces New Diverse Cast

Children’s Show- “The Pig Club” August 12, 2022 1 pm. – 2p.m

Children’s show, The Pig Club, will be filming live at Wise Choice Summer Camp at Riccardo Silva Stadium, on Miami’s FIU Campus on August 12th, 2022 – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

MEDIA INVITED – call 305-630-3600

The live action Pig Club show allows every child in the audience a chance to be crowned the winner. Every child gets to sing songs, cheer, exercise, and participate in the fun.

The children appearing onstage in the original pilot were a wonderful mixture of cultures and races. However, the cast consisted of health educator, Mike Marine and his four children – all Caucasian.

Asked about the new cast, Mike Marine joked, “the original cast had so many crackers, we could have had Nabisco Saltines ™ as our sponsor!” The new cast for this live show was assembled via open casting and now includes a diverse and talented group.

Sunnie Lewis, of Jamaican descent, plays Karham. Sgt. Pork is played by Manny Pereira whose ancestry is Spain and Venezuela. The Pig Club cheerleader, Ka’ Lliyah Battey, is of African and Haitian descent.

The show also has an anti-discrimination message as pigs are lovable animals that in our society have now become slang derogatory connotations of either greed or gluttony. Pigs deserve more respect. They are smarter than dogs and make great pets, too.

In the Pig Club show, children compete in four fun filled competitions to be crowned, 'Pig of the Week'. These include: pie eating, mudslinging, pig trivia and pig poise. The Pig Club is entertaining and funny, but the messages of the skits and songs are much greater.

The characters in the show include King T-Bone- the wise leader of the club; Lenlard- a work out enthusiast; Sgt. Pork- defender of patriotism; Karham- a “hammy” performer reminiscent of Britney Spears; Rachsow- a genius pig who teaches the value of education and Rebacon- the happy and enthusiastic Pig Club cheerleader.

The Pig Club mixes fun with education. Exercise, eating healthy and family values are combined with engaging competition. There is an obesity epidemic in the United States and no one has made a dent in addressing the problem. This show is needed now, more than ever.

The percentage of children and adolescents with obesity has more than tripled in the U.S. since the 1970’s. Adults also will benefit from the messages of the show, as the rates of American adults with obesity has increased from 30.5% in 1999 to 42.4% in 2021. Healthcare costs can only decrease if we have healthy citizens.

The show is geared towards children ages 5 to 11, but has many “wink wink” jokes that are entertaining for all ages. It is a throwback to great children’s programing of the past and promises to fill the gap left by TV icons Fred Rogers and Captain Kangaroo.

“There is a need for a wholesome show that focuses on educating kids in a fun and clever way,” says health educator Mike Marine of Delray Beach, Florida, who founded the Pig Club when he was a junior high school student. He published, “The Daily Grunt” and now, years later, he’s bringing The Pig Club show to children. The show teaches self-respect, treating people right and the benefits of exercise and nutrition by combining a powerful educational message with humor and audience participation.

The Pig Club Presentation