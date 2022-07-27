Rainbow trout stocking schedule for August 2022 in the Magic Valley Region

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 24,575 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in August. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Gavers Lagoon August 1-5 1,425 North Fork Big Wood River August 1-5 250 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 August 1-5 225 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond August 1-5 225 Lake Cleveland August 1-5 5,000 Featherville Dredge Pond August 1-5 1,000 Crystal Springs Lake August 1-5 600 Niagara Springs August 1-5 500 Warm Springs Creek August 1-5 1,425 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 August 8-12 225 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond August 8-12 225 Big Smoky Creek August 8-12 1,200 South Fork Boise River August 8-12 475 Big Wood River August 8-12 950 Trail Creek August 8-12 350 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 August 15-19 225 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond August 15-19 225 Big Trinity Lake August 15-19 1,200 Little Trinity Lake August 15-19 475 North Fork Big Wood River August 15-19 225 Warm Springs Creek August 15-19 1,425 Big Wood River August 22-26 950 Trail Creek August 22-26 350 South Fork Boise River, Shake Creek to Skeleton Creek August 22-26 1,000 South Fork Boise River, Pine to Grouse Creek August 22-26 950 South Fork Boise River, Featherville to Shake Creek August 22-26 950 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 August 22-26 225 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond August 22-26 225 Rock Creek August 22-26 1,325 Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond August 29-September 2 750

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.