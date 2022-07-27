Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,150 in the last 365 days.

Rainbow trout stocking schedule for August 2022 in the Magic Valley Region

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 24,575 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in August. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

 

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Gavers Lagoon

August 1-5

1,425

North Fork Big Wood River

August 1-5

   250

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

August 1-5

   225

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

August 1-5

   225

Lake Cleveland

August 1-5

5,000

Featherville Dredge Pond

August 1-5

1,000

Crystal Springs Lake

August 1-5

   600

Niagara Springs 

August 1-5

   500

Warm Springs Creek

August 1-5

1,425

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

August 8-12

   225

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

August 8-12

   225

Big Smoky Creek

August 8-12

1,200

South Fork Boise River

August 8-12

   475

Big Wood River

August 8-12

   950

Trail Creek

August 8-12

   350

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

August 15-19

   225

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

August 15-19

   225

Big Trinity Lake

August 15-19

1,200

Little Trinity Lake

August 15-19

   475

North Fork Big Wood River

August 15-19

   225

Warm Springs Creek

August 15-19

1,425

Big Wood River

August 22-26

   950

Trail Creek

August 22-26

   350

South Fork Boise River, Shake Creek to Skeleton Creek

August 22-26

1,000

South Fork Boise River, Pine to Grouse Creek

August 22-26

   950

South Fork Boise River, Featherville to Shake Creek

August 22-26

   950

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

August 22-26

   225

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

August 22-26

   225

Rock Creek

August 22-26

1,325

Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond

August 29-September 2

   750

 

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

 

You just read:

Rainbow trout stocking schedule for August 2022 in the Magic Valley Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.