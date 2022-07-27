Rainbow trout stocking schedule for August 2022 in the Magic Valley Region
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 24,575 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in August. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Gavers Lagoon
|
August 1-5
|
1,425
|
North Fork Big Wood River
|
August 1-5
|
250
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
August 1-5
|
225
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
August 1-5
|
225
|
Lake Cleveland
|
August 1-5
|
5,000
|
Featherville Dredge Pond
|
August 1-5
|
1,000
|
Crystal Springs Lake
|
August 1-5
|
600
|
Niagara Springs
|
August 1-5
|
500
|
Warm Springs Creek
|
August 1-5
|
1,425
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
August 8-12
|
225
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
August 8-12
|
225
|
Big Smoky Creek
|
August 8-12
|
1,200
|
South Fork Boise River
|
August 8-12
|
475
|
Big Wood River
|
August 8-12
|
950
|
Trail Creek
|
August 8-12
|
350
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
August 15-19
|
225
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
August 15-19
|
225
|
Big Trinity Lake
|
August 15-19
|
1,200
|
Little Trinity Lake
|
August 15-19
|
475
|
North Fork Big Wood River
|
August 15-19
|
225
|
Warm Springs Creek
|
August 15-19
|
1,425
|
Big Wood River
|
August 22-26
|
950
|
Trail Creek
|
August 22-26
|
350
|
South Fork Boise River, Shake Creek to Skeleton Creek
|
August 22-26
|
1,000
|
South Fork Boise River, Pine to Grouse Creek
|
August 22-26
|
950
|
South Fork Boise River, Featherville to Shake Creek
|
August 22-26
|
950
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
August 22-26
|
225
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
August 22-26
|
225
|
Rock Creek
|
August 22-26
|
1,325
|
Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond
|
August 29-September 2
|
750
For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.
Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.