Public Meeting and Plans Display for the Interstate 70 Amaranth Off-Ramp Bridge Replacement Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for Interstate 70, Amaranth off-ramp bridge replacement project. The project, carrying the Amaranth off-ramp over McKees Run, is located in Union Township, Fulton County and will involve replacement of the existing structure with a box culvert. During construction, current plans are for traffic to use a detour to allow the contractor full access to the bridge.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Southern Fulton High School, 13083 Buck Valley Road, Warfordsburg, PA 17267.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Bruce Schweitzer, P.E., by phone 814-696-7198 or by e-mail bschweitze@pa.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101





