Utility Work to Close Portion of Route 522 Next Week in Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 522 will be closed next week in Selinsgrove Borough and Penn Township, Snyder County, for utility work.



On Wednesday, August 3, between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, Route 522 will be closed between Route 204 (North Broad Street) in Selinsgrove Borough and 18th Street in Penn Township, while a contractor for PPL Electric Utilities installs two utility poles and sets wires.



A detour using Route 1011 (University Drive / West Pine Street), Route 2017 (Market Street), and Route 522 will be in place while work is being performed.



Rain date for this project is Thursday, August 4. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for detour signing and road closures and allow for additional commute time for the detour routes.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

