Public Invited to PennDOT Job Fair in Clearfield County

Prospective employees are invited to attend and apply at a job fair that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 is hosting in Clearfield County. During the job fair, applicants can learn about job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with on-line applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their résumé.

Available positions include: Tradesman Helper, Transportation Equipment Operator A, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, Civil Engineer Trainee, Engineering Technician, and Regional Traffic Management Center Operator. These are opportunities for permanent and temporary employment in Clearfield County Maintenance and the District 2 Office in Clearfield.

There may be on-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers for select positions, so please bring two forms of ID.

The Job Fair will be held from noon to 6:00 PM at the location below.

PennDOT District 2 Office



Date: August 2, 2022

Location: 70 PennDOT Drive, Clearfield

