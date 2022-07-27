PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Bargain Road Bridge Project in McKean Township, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Bargain Road over Interstate 79 in McKean Township, Erie County.

The bridge is located on Bargain Road (Route 4104) between the intersection with Edinboro Road (Route 99) and the intersection with Schaeffer Road.

The project will include repairs to the bridge deck including waterproofing and asphalt pavement, concrete repairs to the deck, substructure and beams, as well as updates to the drainage and guiderail.

Work is expected to occur during the 2023 construction season.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately two months. The proposed 5.8-mile detour route will be posted using Edinboro Road (Route 99), Grubb Road, and Hershey Road.

The existing five-span composite prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge was built in 1959. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 1,700 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The plans display for the Bargain Road Bridge Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until August 15, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Michael R. Hunkele, P.E., at mhunkele@pa.gov or 814-678-7173.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Michael R. Hunkele, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at mhunkele@pa.gov or 814-678-7173.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

