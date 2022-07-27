Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Recognizes State Champion Platte County Pirates

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer presented a Senate resolution to John Sipes, head coach of the Class 5 state champion Platte County High School Pirates baseball team.

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has honored the 2022 Platte County High School Pirates baseball team with a Senate resolution in recognition of the team’s No. 1 finish in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 5 State Championship in June. The team finished its season with a 27-8 record, and a championship win over the Festus Tigers at US Ballpark in Ozark, Missouri.

“I congratulate the young men of the Platte County Pirates baseball team for an outstanding season and a decisive win in the state championship final,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “These athletes and their coaches have represented Platte County well and brought pride to the community through their hard work and dedication.”

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.