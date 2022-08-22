DOCS Outside the Box! Medical Facility Partners with HerScan for a Breast Cancer Ultrasound Screening Event

DOCS Outside the Box! is hosting “A Day of Breast Health” events with HerScan Ultrasound on Sept. 6, and during Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Oct. 13, 2022.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box!, a primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility, is hosting “A Day of Breast Health” events with HerScan Ultrasound on September 6, and during Breast Cancer Awareness Month on October 13, 2022. The event encourages women to receive their annual breast cancer screening at DOCS Outside the Box! facility with HerScan administering ultrasound screenings.

HerScan will be providing ultrasound breast cancer screenings as opposed to typical mammogram screenings. Ultrasounds increase the detection rate of breast cancer from 48% to 97%, especially in women with dense breasts. This method is painless with no compression, uses no radiation, is implant safe, and only takes 15 to 20 minutes. The results are read by a radiologist and sent to the patient after the appointment.

These events will take place at the DOCS Outside the Box! facility, located at 8950 Dr. MLK JR. St. N. Ste. 102 in St. Petersburg, Florida 33702. Appointments can be made at herscan.com/registration and each appointment is $285. DOCS Outside the Box! hosted the first screening event on July 9 and served 13 women via HerScan sonographers in one day.

“Breast cancer screening is an incredibly important piece of women’s health,” said Lana Garner, DOM of DOCS Outside the Box! “We are excited to be able to offer such effective screenings to women in partnership with HerScan ultrasounds!”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.

About HerScan

HerScan is a mobile Breast Ultrasound Screening company that provides access to breast ultrasound testing using state-of-the-art ultrasound technology used by highly experienced RDMS Sonographers & Board Certified Radiologists. The HerScan program makes it convenient and affordable for women to be scanned, adding invaluable protection to their annual health routines. HerScan helps women stay on top of their breast health, resulting in a higher detection rate of cancer than with mammography alone.