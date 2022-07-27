Parents Forum announces partnership with Cambridge (Mass.) Public Schools

Parents Forum makes Respect for Parents Day announcement: partnership with the Cambridge (Mass.) Public School Department

We are excited to bring Parents Forum’s unique peer support program to all our parents, including parents of English-language learners.” — Robin Harris, Director of Family Engagement, Cambridge, Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, July 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As August 1, Respect for Parents Day, approaches, Parents Forum is pleased to announce a partnership with the Cambridge (Mass.) Public School Department. CPSD joins the organization’s two current partners, one community-based: The Confess Project in Atlanta and the other, clinic-based: SARP, The Algerian Society for Research in Psychology, in Algiers.“We are excited to bring Parents Forum’s unique peer support program to all our parents, including parents of English language learners,” Robin Harris, Director of Family Engagement, said, in approving the project. It is thanks to pro bono support from Boston-based Linguistic Systems that the workshops will be available in Kreyol and Amharic for Haitian and Ethiopian parents.Parents Forum board chair, Sierrah Chavis, based in Virginia, also announced this week that the United Nations Economic and Social Council has granted special consultative status to the organization. “Parenting programs clearly have a role to play in responding to the current mental health crisis among adults and young people,” Parents Forum founder Eve Sullivan said, “and approval of this UN status will open doors for us to serve more families through partnerships with organizations invested in community wellbeing.”Send inquiries about Parents Forum programming to info@parentsforum.org.

"No Hard Feelings, Really!" a Parents Forum workshop presented by Parents Toolshop in February 2022