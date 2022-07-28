Brigadier General USA (Ret.) Timothy Coffin is newest member of the Board of Directors for the Space Force Association
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association today announced the appointment of Brigadier General Coffin, USA (ret.) to its Board of Directors. General Coffin has over 25 years of experience in the Space Domain supporting the full range of DOD space activities. Tim commented that he “is proud to join the Space Force Association Board and looks forward to supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force, the commands they serve and our global partners and allies."
Tim Coffin is currently the Managing Director of MITRE’s Space Warfighting Division. Previously, he served as a Senior Advisor for Space Domain Awareness (SDA), supporting the U.S. Space Force, Space Systems Command, and Space Domain Awareness Division on contract with Odyssey. Prior to this, General Coffin worked for Leidos Defense & Intelligence Group as a space domain expert, focusing on Business Development and Program Management. After retiring from the U.S. Army in 2017, Tim served as the Space Domain expert in a comprehensive Capability Gap Assessment of the United Arab Emirates military capabilities, including drafting national strategic documents and developing a 10-year plan to guide UAE military space capabilities.
SFA founder and president Bill Woolf, Col. USAF (ret.), commented, "General Coffin Commanded the Army’s 1st Space Brigade, the 1st Space Battalion, served in the CAG at USSPACECOM, was an intelligence watch commander in Cheyenne Mountain for USSPACECOM, served in the Pentagon on the Joint Staff and later on the Army Staff working Space issues with USAF, NSSA, NSSO, NRO, DARPA, and other agencies. We are honored that Tim has joined the board of directors for the Space Force Association. His experience and expertise will help us achieve our core functions to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior space power by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners.”
More About Brigadier General Tim Coffin USA (ret.):
From 2014 to 2016, General Coffin was the Commanding General of White Sands Missile Range (WSMR), responsible for testing and developing future capacities for space, missile, hypersonic, nuclear, electromagnetic, and high-energy laser systems. This included integrating test activities across all services, the IC, interagency, international and commercial partners. Before taking command of WSMR, he was the Deputy Commanding General for the Joint Functional Component Command for Space (JFCC) SPACE, United States Strategic Command, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. Tim previously served as the Deputy Commanding General for Operations Space and Missile Defense Command where he led the operational elements of the command, including the 1st Space Brigade, SATCOM operations, the Army Astronauts, the 100th Ground Based Missile Defense Brigade and deployed Space units around the globe.
Tim also served as the J3 Director of Operations and J7 Director of Training and Exercises for the Joint Functional Component Command (JFCC) for Space during multiple significant events like the Iridium Cosmos collision and the rapid increases in foreign Space activities which initiated changes in the U.S. Space mission focus and requirements. He deployed to Afghanistan and led the USSTRATCOM Strategic Forward Integration Team (including Space and Cyber effects) in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
General Coffin is a Harvard Kennedy School of Government graduate, an MIT Seminar XXI fellow, a graduate of the Army War College – Advanced Strategic Arts Program, (ASAP), a graduate of the School of Advanced Military Studies (SAMS), graduate of the Command and General Staff College, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) intern program (ASTRO equivalent), a Distinguished Military Graduate from Wheaton College, Wheaton Ill, the Distinguished Graduate from his Officer Basic Course, the Honor Graduate of the Quartermaster Officer Advanced Course.
Coffin's awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Joint Staff Identification Badge, Army Staff Badge, Master Space Badge, and the U.S. and German Parachutist Badges.
About The Space Force Association:
SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national space power at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior space power by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function of providing support to the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
About The Space Force Association:
SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national space power at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior space power by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function of providing support to the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
