Space Force Association Gears Up for Second Annual Spacepower Conference in Orlando, FL
2024 SFA Spacepower Conference Registration/tickets available now at USSFA.org.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is thrilled to announce the second annual SFA Spacepower Conference, taking place December 10-12, 2024, at the Hilton Orlando Resort (6001 Destination Parkway, Orlando, FL). This premier event serves as a dynamic platform for collaboration, fostering innovation and shaping the future of spacepower.
Theme: Together, Above
The SFA Spacepower Conference convenes a distinguished group of participants, including Guardians (members of the U.S. Space Force), military leaders, and industry pioneers. All share a common goal: securing America's position as the preeminent space power.
Shape the Conversation, Shape the Future
Are you passionate about space exploration, space security, and the critical role the United States plays in this dynamic environment? Then the SFA Spacepower Conference is for you!
Don't miss your chance to:
Network with key decision-makers in the space industry.
Gain insights from industry experts and thought leaders.
Participate in discussions shaping the future of spacepower.
Be part of the solution for ensuring a secure and prosperous space domain.
Registration/Ticket Sales Now Open at ussfa.org. Limited Sponsorship opportunities are available as well.
Join us in Orlando for three days of thought-provoking discussions, informative presentations, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Register now and secure your spot at the forefront of spacepower innovation! Visit ussfa.org for more information on the conference, sponsorship opportunities and registration details.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
