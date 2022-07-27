Nashville Man Arrested, Fentanyl Pills Seized Following Multi-Agency Drug Investigation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – An investigation by drug agents and detectives with the TBI Middle Tennessee HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Drug-Related Death Task Force and the Murfreesboro Police Department has resulted in the seizure of approximately 15-thousand fentanyl-laced pills.

In June, Murfreesboro PD detectives and TBI drug agents received information about an individual involved in a drug trafficking organization that was supplying fake Roxicodone pills for distribution. During the course of the investigation, and with the assistance of the Metro Nashville Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration, agents and detectives identified Angel Troche as the individual in possession of the fentanyl-laced pills.

On Tuesday, Angel Rodriguez Troche (DOB 11/25/1999) was found to be in possession of approximately 15-thousand pills, and was arrested by Murfreesboro Police. He is charged with one count of Possession of Fentanyl over 300 grams. He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $150,000 bond.