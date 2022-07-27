Person of Interest Sought in a Kidnapping While Armed (Gun) Offense: 2900 Block of Van Ness Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in reference to a Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:40 am, MPD responded to a call for an armed individual at the listed location. Further investigation suggests the suspect forced a female victim into a vehicle that has since been recovered. The victim has not yet been located. This offense appears to be domestic in nature.

The person of interest has been identified as 44 year-old Marquez Parker of Northeast, DC. He was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

The victim, who has been identified as 30 year-old Selita Tashaun Lee, can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of these individuals’ whereabouts should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.