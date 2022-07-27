Jazz Rides On Through KeyScott

Johnnie Mills Eddie Scott, Drummer, vocalist and bass guitarist Alvin Turner, saxophonist James Dallas, saxophonist and composer Derrick McDowell, professional drummer and percussionist

KeyScott Provides Heightened Jazz Experience With Release of Music Video "Ride On"

Always create original music no matter what, and it will pay off.” — Sister Rosetta Tharpe

MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keyscott was created to showcase musicians' exceptional talent. Keyscott consists of Eddie Scott (drummer, vocalist and bass guitarist), Alvin Turner (saxophonist), James Dallas (saxophonist and composer), Derrick McDowell (drummer and percussionist) and Johnnie Mills (songwriter and lead guitarist). "Ride On" written by Eddie Scott and featured saxophonist, Alvin Turner is just one example of the many talents that Eddie inherited from his aunt, the extraordinary Sister Rosetta Tharpe*. First recorded in 2021 on the picturesque and breathtaking shores of Lake Michigan, in front of the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center. "Ride On" puts you in the mood to enjoy and explore a heightened musical experience. -Eddie Scott.

Drummer, vocalist and bass guitarist, Eddie Scott began his musical career when he was just 10 years old and singing in the choir at St. Mark's AME Church in Milwaukee, WI. His musical attributes include, the formation of Brother Scott and Company Band in 1977 with brothers, Louie, Jr. on saxophone, Johnny on bass guitar, Roy on trumpet and brother, Billy singing vocals. Eddie Scott got his first taste of recording vocal tracks at Universal Studios in Chicago, IL in 1986 with an original song he wrote and produced entitled, Our Love Is Growing. The song was featured on the Top 10 List at a Georgia Radio Station, (WJIZ) for weeks. Eddie is registered as a songwriter with B.M.I. Publishing Company.

Eddie attributes his success as a writer and producer to the guidance he received from his aunt, musical icon, Sister Rosetta Tharpe*. Her words of encouragement included, "Always create original music no matter what, and it will pay off!" Appreciating the tremendous sacrifices that their aunt made to get to the top of the music charts, Eddie Scott and the Scott brothers have honored their gospel royalty and humbly traveled a path of their own as musical creatives. Making music has been a top priority of the family since playing their first instruments.

Self-taught saxophonist, Alvin Turner has musical roots that are grounded in the gospel church. He emerged from a talented group of family musicians performing R&B, Jazz and Blues at the age of 14. He joined the Terry Sims Band in 2005. Alvin has developed a notable reputation for his diverse style and ability to transition to a variety of unique musical forms. He is the brother of phenomenal bass player, Calvin Turner who is the founder of the band, No Seatbelts.

Classically trained multi-instrumentalist, saxophonist and composer, James Dallas produces musical and visual images for website application, video installation, Cd recordings and live performances. His musical style combines elements of jazz, funk, electronics, and Latin music. James plays baritone, tenor and soprano saxophone, flute and bass clarinet. A member of ASCAP since 1983, James' compositions have been featured on National Geographic of Spain. His extraordinary talent is enriched by musical influencers like saxophonist, Joseph Aaron; composer, Clifford Gribble; and Frank Wilkins of the Berklee College of Music.

Professional drummer and percussionist, Derrick McDowell began his career as a drummer in the church at the age of 3. Derrick has toured with national and international artists playing in Tanzania, Africa; San Juan, Puerto Rico; London, England; Paris, France; Germany; and Disney World Epcot Center. His musical credits also include, spreading the the news of the Gospel in music and song with the Carthage College Gospel Messengers. Thanks to Interstate Music, Derrick had the experience of a lifetime when he shared the stage with three of the world's greatest drummers, Thomas Lang, Omar Hakim, and Dom Famularo.

Songwriter and lead guitarist, Johnnie Mills is best known for his hit record, "I Can Do Bad All By Myself" which he co-wrote with multi-talented artist, Harvey Scales and recorded with Jesse James. A close associate with Harvey Scales, Johnnie was a member of the touring band for Harvey Scales & The Seven Sounds for more than 10 years.

* Twentieth Century Gospel icon, Sister Rosetta Tharpe emerged onto the gospel music scene at age 6 guided by her faith and playing her guitar. She garnered her own style and flash, catching the attention of John Hammond and Count Basie before recording "Strange Things Happening Every Day" that became the first gospel record to reach the R&B Top 10 in 1945.

