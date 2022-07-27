PennDOT Updates Motorists on Roadwork in Centre County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update for ongoing roadwork in Centre Counties. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

No work had been anticipated this week in Centre County but a last-minute change now features work on South Atherton Street as follows:

Pipe lining is now scheduled to take place on SR 3014 (South Atherton) tomorrow, July 28. Work is scheduled for one day and there will be a daylight traffic pattern set up, with potential for a lane restriction. This work area is near Branch Road.

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to improve more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor on this project.

