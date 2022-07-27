Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin July 28 on I-94 median in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 28, in the median of Interstate 94 from the 42nd Avenue Separation Bridge to the Sheyenne Interchange Bridge in Fargo.

The project includes median slope flattening and high-tension cable installation.

The inside shoulders of I-94 will be closed. There will be temporary lane closures throughout the duration of the project. During cable installation, lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Expect delays when traveling through the work zone.

The project is expected to be complete at the end of August.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.444

