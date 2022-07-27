Precision Design Engineering Corporation posts 20% growth throughout Covid slowdown

Ron Gerace

Manufacturing firm is poised to expand services through “lights out” manufacturing and other initiatives

Because of the unique products and diverse industries we service and along with many companies looking to shorten their supply chain and re-shore their sourcing, we see increasing demand ahead.” — Ron Gerace, CEO, Precision Design Engineering

WAREHAM, MA, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Design Engineering Corporation (https://precisiondesignengineering.com), a technology-enabled CNC (computer numerical control) manufacturing facility in Wareham which provides manufacturing services for industries including the military, marine and medical industries, has posted over 20% growth for their latest year despite the slowdowns brought about by Covid-19.

Ron Gerace, CEO, founded the company in 2019 as he acquired and merged two longtime successful engineering firms under the PDE umbrella: Design Engineering Associates (Massachusetts) and Fitzwater Engineering (Rhode Island). The company experienced at least 20% growth each year since its inception including years impacted by Covid slowdowns.

Prior to launching PDE, Gerace’s experience included the tech side of several key businesses, including being a leader for the launch of Staples.com, an early leader at Wayfair, and leader for an advanced loyalty provider using artificial intelligence and technology as their core differentiator. Gerace is a trained engineer with deep business side experience.

In launching PDE, he sought to bring manufacturing to a new level and play a role in revitalizing manufacturing in Massachusetts.

The Wareham, MA firm is a specialty manufacturing facility and their work stretches from making panels for B2 bombers, undersea autonomous vehicle components mapping the ocean floor at depths of up to 10,000 meters, rope-less lobster traps, signal cannons, to medical syringes, and many other applications. From their facility they can prototype various product designs and manufacture short to medium run products. PDE’s material expertise includes stainless steel, aluminum, advanced bronze alloys and various high-performance plastics assuring a strong alignment of end use, material selection and manufacturing. Most of what PDE manufactures requires computer aided design and manufacturing along with science-based material expertise.

PDE will soon add another element to their unique status in manufacturing, by acquiring state of the art equipment such as the HAAS VF2SS with “robotic” handling. The new machine will enable autonomous manufacturing, also known as “lights out manufacturing.” That means that this machine can run unmanned overnight and produce high-precision parts. The new machine will self-inspect the parts and products it makes and is a critical step toward fully automated manufacturing. This 8’ by 8’ square machine with robotic automation will be one of very few in the region.

“It’s been a great start to the company,” Gerace said, noting that because of the unique products and diverse industries that PDE manufactures and services; and along with many companies looking to shorten their supply chain and re-shore their sourcing, he sees increasing demand in the years ahead.

About Precision Design Engineering

Precision Design Engineering Corporation is a technology-enabled, advanced CNC manufacturing facility powered by CAD/CAM. The company employs state-of-the-art technologies to enable manufacturing to the highest quality and competitiveness for customers. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and registered with the Defense Logistics Agency under CAGE code 8SEC2. Founder Ron Gerace believes that great manufacturing is an American heritage that needs re-commitment. This diverse group of experts and craftsmen comprised of engineers, programmers, machinists and operators all have an objective to make great products. Headquarters are at 10 Kendrick Road, Wareham, MA. For additional inform