Gov. Cox releases third chapter of state water plan

Tags: Future Prosperity, Opportunity, Rural, Rural Matters

SALT LAKE CITY (July 27, 2022) – Gov. Spencer Cox and state agencies released the third chapter of Utah’s Coordinated Action Plan for Water today. The Productive Agriculture chapter outlines conservation commitments to optimize finite water resources and preserve the state’s agricultural economy and sustain future growth opportunities. 

“Those in Utah’s agricultural community are careful stewards of our environment and water resources, but there’s more we can do to improve efficiency,” said Gov. Cox. “All Utahns need to continue developing water conservation solutions that will help our water resources stretch further, supporting both agriculture and growth.”

“Agriculture plays a vital part in our state by providing necessary resources and strengthening our communities. It is important that Utah agriculture play a role in preserving the future of our great state,” said Commissioner Craig Buttars, Department of Agriculture and Food.

The release schedule for the remaining chapter can be found at gopb.utah.gov/waterplan.

Utah’s Coordinated Action Plan for Water is a collaboration between the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget (GOPB), the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), and the Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF). The effort is directed by Gov. Cox to fulfill his priority on establishing a statewide water cooperative action plan that prioritizes conservation, storage, agriculture preservation, and use optimization.

