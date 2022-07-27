MDC offers free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons Aug. 10 and Aug. 17 at Warsaw

Body

Warsaw, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Sterett Creek Marina at Truman Lake near Warsaw. These lessons introduce newcomers to fishing or help experienced anglers learn new tactics.

Discover Nature — Fishing lessons 1 and 2 will be offered at the Aug. 10 session. Under the format, instructors teach about basic fishing gear, skills, and fish ecology. Then participants go fishing with help from MDC staff and volunteers. Skills taught will include how to cast with a rod and reel, how to bait a hook, how to handle fish, and proper knots for tying hooks and lures onto fishing line.

Discover Nature — Fishing lessons 3 and 4 cover common Missouri fish and their habitats and life cycles. Instructors will teach advanced techniques and strategies for catching fish according to their habitat and changes through the seasons. Participants will become more familiar with fishing lures and a variety of tackle.

Participants who attend all four Discover Nature — Fishing lessons will receive their choice of a free fishing rod and reel, tackle box, dip net, or tackle kit as an appreciation gift from MDC for participating.

Individuals and families are welcome to attend. A fishing permit is not needed to participate in the lessons. The lessons are suitable for participants ages 7 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register for the Aug. 10 lesson, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4SD. To register for the Aug. 17 lesson, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Sz.