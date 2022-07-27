National Drug Screening Named to Top 100 Best Companies List

National Drug Screening was recently named in the Top 100 Florida’s Best Companies To Work For list and will be recognized in Florida Trend Magazine in August.

Being a great place to work and being recognized as experts in our industry are part of our core mission statement and something our team takes to heart.” — Tom Fulmer, VP Business Development

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Best Companies To Work For In Florida list featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine ranks 100 companies in small, medium and large employer categories.

To participate, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

“Nearly every business in Florida has had to implement new and creative ways to attract and retain employees as the nation experiences near historic lows in the unemployment rate,” says Florida Trend Executive Editor Vickie Chachere. “The competition for high-quality talent has never been greater and employees are raising their expectations of their workplaces. Companies that support, elevate and celebrate their employees and are changemakers in creating positive workplace cultures will be the winners in the talent race.”

The National Drug Screening Team is dedicated to providing a great customer experience by being extremely responsive to customers, always learning and improving, and supporting other team members in a drama-free workplace environment. "We truly have an amazing and dedicated team," said Julie Floriano, Vice President of Operations. She added, "We spend a lot of our time working together and we want that time to be not only productive but fulfilling and a place where people enjoy working."

National Drug Screening (NDS) offers simple and compliant drug testing program management and result reporting through a secure online software portal combined with a dedicated MRO services team. Our TPA Drug Testing Systems includes scheduling of e-chain paperless drug tests for LabCorp, Quest, CRL, eScreen/Abbott, and FormFox enabled collection sites plus provides automated results reporting, online random program management, and electronic data management. NDS is Nationally Accredited By DATIA and NDASA as well as The Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has a 4.9 stars google rating with over 150 5 star reviews.

“Florida companies continue to lead, and lead by example! This impressive list of companies has not let adversity get in the way,” says Florida Trend Publisher David Denor. “They continue to innovate and step outside the box with critical thinking to ensure the success of not only their internal employees, but their clients as well. These inspirational and visionary companies provide a glimpse into what tomorrow’s workplace and workforce will look like. Lessons learned from these industry pioneers span far and wide.”

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 270,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida’s top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.

About Workforce Research Group

Workforce Research Group works with partners worldwide to establish and manage “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies” and “Best Employers” programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, WRG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit www.WorkforceRG.com.