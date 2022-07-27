Submit Release
07-27-2022 Mega Millions Climbs Over One Billion for Friday Draw

Charleston, W.Va. – The highly anticipated Tuesday draw for Mega Millions resulted in nine million dollar winners, however, due to unmatched numbers, the jackpot has climbed yet again, reach 1.025 billion for Friday, with a cash value of 602.5 million.

If hit, it would become the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Tuesday’s jackpot would also be the fourth highest in U.S. Lottery jackpot history. Both marks could easily be surpassed in the coming days, as the second highest MM jackpot was 1.050 billion back in January of 2021.

“This continues to be quite an exciting time in the Lottery industry with these high jackpots,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “We want to encourage all players to have fun, but of course, please play responsibly.”

The drawing will be the 30th in the jackpot run. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was $20 million on April 15, with the winning ticket hailing from Tennessee.

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Friday.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

