New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Friday July 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on July 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. via video conference call (WebEx)

Pursuant to Chapter 1 of the Laws of 2022 and Governor Hochul’s Executive Order 11 issued on November 26, 2021, and subsequent Executive Orders extending the state disaster emergency declared in Executive Order 11, this meeting will be held remotely by WebEx conference call. The public will have the ability to view or listen to the proceeding in the manner described below. In addition, the meeting will be recorded and later transcribed.

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation, rules and regulations, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items.

WHO: New York State Cemetery Board WHAT: Meeting of the Board WHEN: Friday, July 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. When it's time, join your WebEx meeting here:



1. Go to:

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=md16f8bca1319dadaa37ebc73511df7d7

meeting number (Access Code) 161 654 7692

2. If requested, enter your name and email address.

3. Enter the session password: Cem123

4. Click "Join Now".

5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To Join from a video system or application

Dial: [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

To attend by phone only

To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the meeting, or call the number below and enter the access code.

Local: 1-518-549-0500

Password: 1616547692## USA Toll



For assistance:

Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/mc

On the left navigation bar, click "Support".

Note: For information on logistics, please contact John Fatato at: [email protected] or

1-518-473-3355.

