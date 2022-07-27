Local Foundation Repair Company, Acculevel, Breaks Ground in Rossville, Indiana

Acculevel is a locally owned and operated foundation repair and waterproofing service provider, serving homeowners since 1996

ROSSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acculevel is breaking ground on a new headquarters in Rossville, Indiana. Having outgrown its current location, the company is staying close to home while building a new company space minutes away from its previous facility on Waldron Road. The new location is directly on State Road 26, and will be almost triple the size of the company’s current space.

Acculevel will maintain its current 16,000 square foot building as a warehouse, increasing capabilities for in-stock product storage. This new inventory storage facility will reduce supply chain delays, enabling the company to better meet homeowner’s needs as quickly as possible.

Acculevel is known throughout the midwest for elite homeowner service. Over the past 26 years, the company has become a major player and provider in five states.

About Acculevel: IN, IL, KY, OH, MI

Service-based businesses are becoming harder to find and harder to trust. Acculevel is a leading regional provider of foundation repair and related services. The company has experienced lightning-fast growth since Andy and Sharla Beery first began it, operating from their home garage in 1996.

It has remained true to its values and principles, and continues to earn the trust of business owners and homeowners throughout Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan.

Acculevel as an Employer

As the company expands, it is becoming a leading employer for various trades, attracting talent for waterproofing, sagging floor repairs, slabjacking, crack repair, egress windows, and more. Acculevel currently employs 100+ people and is proud to be an EOE employer. Throughout the industry, they have built a solid reputation on the premise of treating customers’ houses as their own.

A Family-Owned Company

The company plans to remain a local presence even as it grows. It’s important to the Beery family that they stay close to home. They want to reinvest in their local community by establishing their headquarters and hiring local talent.

Andy Beery says, “We are excited to announce our new building project that we will be using as our warehouse and home office. As a company, it is a very exciting and interesting time. We are reaching milestones that have been long-term goals, and have sustained growth at a pretty rapid pace.”

The Beerys had been married for about four years and had their first son, when they founded Acculevel in 1996. They scheduled appointments from a roll top desk tucked into a corner of their dining room, and used the two-car garage for materials storage. By 2000, they had expanded to a family of four, doubled their garage space, and built a small office onto their ranch-style home.

Six years later, they’d officially outgrown their home location, and moved to the workshop on Waldron Road. Over the last 15 years, they’ve welcomed their third child, tripled the sales staff and installation crews, and their two older sons have joined the company. The Waldron shop has been expanded in every possible direction, including upwards, when a third floor was added to the office last year.

Groundbreaking News

Andy acknowledges that this rapid pace has highlighted the importance of teamwork, a strong company culture, and a service-first mentality: “Meeting our goals requires a shared vision and a great team of people. We are always looking for like-minded people to add to our Acculevel team, to better serve our customers and our market. This larger location will enable us to better anticipate the needs of our customers.”

The Rossville Acculevel building will significantly enlarge the company’s physical presence in one location, creating a home base for its many offshoot branches in other states. Mr. Beery explains, “Our new building project will more than triple the space where we are currently located and at this location we can easily continue to expand if and when needed over time.”

Acculevel is On Mission

Acculevel has a track record of excellence in foundation repair and related services. The company is always on a mission to achieve ambitious goals. In addition to a new building, it is advancing efforts to educate, inform, and engage with local and national homeowners through new tutorials, educational videos, and posts on Tik Tok, Instagram, YouTube, and more.

As innovators, the Acculevel team is always thinking one step ahead, while remaining true to their original mission, knowing their success is made possible through earning and keeping homeowners’ trust.

For more information, or with press inquiries on Acculevel’s expansion, culture, or work, contact Kelly Kater at kkater@acculevel.com.

