Kenexis Joins H2 CCS Network

We are looking forward to working with Kenexis to further support their gas mapping and risk analysis efforts in hydrogen generation and carbon capture sequestration” — Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder H2 CCS Network

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Kenexis, one of the leading process safety consulting firms, is looking expand their services further for the hydrogen generation and carbon capture sequestration markets. Subsequently, Kenexis is joining the H2 CCS Network.

Kenexis joined the H2 CCS Network to share its respective experiences and expertise while engaging with like-minded people and organizations in these growing segments of the environmentally conscious energy market.

H2 CCS is a network of companies already involved in or looking to be involved in the H2 industry as it expands into the Appalachian Basin and beyond.

“We are looking forward to working with Kenexis to further support their gas mapping and risk analysis efforts in hydrogen generation and carbon capture sequestration,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, H2 CCS Network.

The federal government has spent billions of dollars on research and development involving H2 and CCS. Companies from small operations to oil supermajors are busy developing expertise in one or both industries.

“We see the coalescing of Wall Street; the government and the oil and gas industry around a common goal to address climate change through hydrogen generation and carbon capture sequestration. Being a member of the H2 CCS Network gives us access to information and individuals who are on the leading edge of these developments,” commented Ed Marszal, President, Kenexis.

But why? H2 is an energy-dense fuel that, when burned, produces only water and can be transported in existing, modified natural gas pipelines. “Hydrogen can be a very dangerous element so the absolute best safety measures need to be in place when processing and transporting hydrogen,” commented James McGlone, Chief Marketing Officer. He further added, “Kenexis has the expertise, systems and experience to reduce the risks appropriately.

“Kenexis will provide valuable information for our blog which will help educate the industry on safety issues around hydrogen generation and carbon capture sequestration,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO and founder, H2 CCS Network.

“Kenexis will provide valuable information for our blog which will help educate the industry on safety issues around hydrogen generation and carbon capture sequestration,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO and founder, H2 CCS Network.



