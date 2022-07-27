47Billion Recognized as ‘The Most Innovative IT Company 2022’
Amol Vaidya, CEO- 47Billion receiving the DB Eminence Award from Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Honorable Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India
Dainik Bhaskar, India’s largest media house awarded 47Billion, a renowned data analytics company with its prestigious ‘DB Eminence Award’ in New Delhi today.
The “Intra-preneurship” program offers a stake to our employees in the projects they are working on – over and beyond their salary. Our employees are the true partners in our success”INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 47Billion is a leading Software Company that provides specialized services in Big Data Analytics, Product Development, and Machine Learning. It is committed to human-centered designs at the core of all its initiatives.
The company today received a prestigious award from the Dainik Bhaskar group. This media house publishes the 4th largest circulated daily newspaper in the world and the largest circulated in India.
The DB Group Eminence Awards recognized 47Billion as the Most Innovative IT Company for 2022. The award is presented to Mr. Amol Vaidya, CEO- 47Billion in New Delhi, by Mr. Nitin Gadkari, the Honorable Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, in a lavish ceremony.
Amol Vaidya, CEO - 47Billion, quotes, “We are delighted to be a recipient of this prestigious award. Ideas and experiences drive the youth of today. We, at 47Bilion, provide a platform for our talented employees to think beyond the obvious.
We have also introduced the “Intra-preneurship” program. It offers a stake to our employees in the projects they are working on – over and beyond their salary. Our employees are the true partners in our success, and we validate this claim by supporting their innovations and rewarding their hard work.”
The company is at the forefront of Technology Disruption. 47Billion dedicates 20% of its teams' time and efforts to building new IPs and product innovations. The Idea Incubator Lab at 47Billion is a playground for all their enthusiastic and talented techies to explore cutting-edge technologies and build software products that will rule tomorrows. The company's recognition as the Most Innovative IT Company celebrates the unconventional and ingenious.
47Billion has helped more than 100 companies across the globe in their Digital transformation journey. These include industry stalwarts, SMBs, and notable angel-backed startups. Some significant clients are Cisco, Sodexo, Nazara, and the telecom giant, Jio. 47Billion has development centers in California, Indore, and Bangalore.
About Dainik Bhaskar Group
Dainik Bhaskar is India’s largest media group with a significant presence across print, digital, and broadcast. The media house serves 26 states in India and has over 66 editions and 12 mobile applications. They have introduced the Dainik Bhaskar’s Eminence Awards to recognize the contributions of prominent organizations and individuals.
About 47billion Inc.
47Billion is a product engineering services company specializing in User Experience and Design, Big Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and end-to-end product development. The company has successfully deployed many projects in telecom, logistics, agriculture, ad-tech, tourism, education, healthcare, ERP for SMEs, IoT, and Digital signages and Kiosks.
Visit- https://47billion.com/
