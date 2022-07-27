Submit Release
Silver Alert - Reginaldo Islas ACTIVE

Reginaldo Islas, 77-years-old, 5'9", 186 lbs., gray hair, brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt with unknown red writing, red shorts, and red shoes. Reginaldo left his home today at 1 p.m., in the area of South Montezuma Street and West Buist Avenue, on foot with a brown Chihuahua dog. Reginaldo suffers from memory issues and can become easily lost. If you see Reginaldo or have any information, please call Phoenix PD or 911.

