Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,787 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE- DUI CRASH

       

CASE#: 22A3004247

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sergeant Alex Comtois

STATION: VSP Berlin            

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/26/22 @ 2202 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  I89 South, Exit 8 offramp, Montpelier VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Eric Chase

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

INJURIES: Minor

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a reported crash on the I89 exit 8 southbound offramp.  The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled onto it’s side.  The operator, Eric Chase sustained minor injuries.   Chase was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for suspicion of DUI.  He was transported to the Montpelier Police Department for processing and released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court-Criminal division to answer to the charge of DUI. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  08/11/22 @ 0830 hours          

COURT: Washington County Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/DUI Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.