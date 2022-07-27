Berlin Barracks/DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE- DUI CRASH

CASE#: 22A3004247

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Alex Comtois

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/26/22 @ 2202 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 South, Exit 8 offramp, Montpelier VT

VIOLATION: DUI

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Eric Chase

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

INJURIES: Minor

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a reported crash on the I89 exit 8 southbound offramp. The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled onto it’s side. The operator, Eric Chase sustained minor injuries. Chase was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Montpelier Police Department for processing and released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court-Criminal division to answer to the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/11/22 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191