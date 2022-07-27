Berlin Barracks/DUI Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE- DUI CRASH
CASE#: 22A3004247
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Alex Comtois
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/26/22 @ 2202 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 South, Exit 8 offramp, Montpelier VT
VIOLATION: DUI
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Eric Chase
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
INJURIES: Minor
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a reported crash on the I89 exit 8 southbound offramp. The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled onto it’s side. The operator, Eric Chase sustained minor injuries. Chase was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Montpelier Police Department for processing and released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court-Criminal division to answer to the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/11/22 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix
Patrol Commander
Troop A – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191