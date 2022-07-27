Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,836 in the last 365 days.

GBG & Associates Selected as PR Agency by Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA)

CRTA

Principal Georgi Bohrod- Gordon

Gaetan Babin, CRTA Chairperson, President, and CRTA CEO

Because of our refreshed mission, we are proud to associate with GBG & Associates, a professional company that understands the industry.”
— Gaetan Babin, CRTA Chairperson, President, and CRTA CEO
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Contact: Georgi Bohrod-Gordon 760-803-4522

CRTA Contact: Gaetan Babin 647-613-5464

GBG & Associates Selected as PR Agency by Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA)

Southern California-based GBG and Associates, Inc. with a client portfolio in industries that include vacation ownership, resorts, cannabis, professional services, health care, and tourism, has been selected by the Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA) to represent its trade association.

CRTA is an industry-based association dedicated to furthering Vacation Ownership in Canada and throughout the world. Its membership base consists of Resorts, Timeshares, Vacation Clubs, Developers, HOAs, Exchange Companies, Management Companies, Financial Servicing Companies, Resale Companies, Marketing Companies, Supplier as well as other Industry Associations and Professionals who offer their services within the industry. According to Gaetan Babin, CRTA Chairperson, President, and CRTA CEO, “We are embarking on a new initiative to promote high standards of ethical conduct and professionalism throughout the industry and to work on behalf of CRTA Members to promote a better understanding of Vacation Ownership by consumers, media, and governments. Our membership efforts are focused to include timeshare properties the world over, as Canadians make up a considerable percentage of owners, particularly in Mexico and the Caribbean.

“Because of our refreshed mission, we are proud to associate with GBG & Associates, a professional company that understands the industry. Under the leadership of GBG, Principal Georgi Bohrod- Gordon, our outreach efforts will be targeted toward B2B relationships as well as the general public who use our website to research vacation ownership and our members.” The first major unveiling of CRTA’s renewed efforts, the GNEX-CRTA 2022 Conference is set for September 19-21 in Toronto, Canada.

Bohrod-Gordon’s firm offers nearly three decades of expertise in public relations, member communications and marketing. With a proven track record in building brand identification and new business development through public relations and marketing strategies, GBG & Associates has created and implemented a wealth of tactical marketing, advertising and public relations plans for resorts, hotels, timeshare resorts, resort developers, fractional properties, private residence clubs, cannabis businesses and those suppliers who market to these industries.

GBG & Associates

GBG & Associates specializes in the seamless integration of multiple marketing and public relations toward the effective fulfillment of client business goals. Founded in San Diego by Georgi Bohrod-Gordon, RRP, the company has created and implemented a wealth of strategic marketing, advertising and public relations programs for hotels, timeshare resorts, resort developers, small businesses, service providers, trade associations and travel industry corporations. For more information on GBG & Associates please contact Georgi Bohrod-Gordon at 760-803-4522. Follow on Twitter @GeorgiBG, GBG and Associates Facebook or visit the web site at www.gbgandassociates.com

The Canadian Resort & Travel Association

CRTA is an industry association that is dedicated to furthering the ownership-based vacation and resort development industry, both at home and abroad. The association was founded in 1980 as “The Resort Timesharing Council of Canada” in response to the public’s demand for more information about vacation ownership. Since then, CRTA has become the preeminent industry association representing all forms of Vacation Ownership in Canada. The Association is governed by an elected Board of Directors. We regularly host stimulating conferences, symposiums and committee meetings that encourage B-2-B opportunities, networking, education, and problem solving among our members. Member Services can be reached at memberservices@canadianrta.or

Georgi Bohrod Gordon
www.gbgandassociates.com
+16198087788 ext.
email us here

You just read:

GBG & Associates Selected as PR Agency by Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA)

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.