Because of our refreshed mission, we are proud to associate with GBG & Associates, a professional company that understands the industry.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Contact: Georgi Bohrod-Gordon 760-803-4522
— Gaetan Babin, CRTA Chairperson, President, and CRTA CEO
CRTA Contact: Gaetan Babin 647-613-5464
GBG & Associates Selected as PR Agency by Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA)
Southern California-based GBG and Associates, Inc. with a client portfolio in industries that include vacation ownership, resorts, cannabis, professional services, health care, and tourism, has been selected by the Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA) to represent its trade association.
CRTA is an industry-based association dedicated to furthering Vacation Ownership in Canada and throughout the world. Its membership base consists of Resorts, Timeshares, Vacation Clubs, Developers, HOAs, Exchange Companies, Management Companies, Financial Servicing Companies, Resale Companies, Marketing Companies, Supplier as well as other Industry Associations and Professionals who offer their services within the industry. According to Gaetan Babin, CRTA Chairperson, President, and CRTA CEO, “We are embarking on a new initiative to promote high standards of ethical conduct and professionalism throughout the industry and to work on behalf of CRTA Members to promote a better understanding of Vacation Ownership by consumers, media, and governments. Our membership efforts are focused to include timeshare properties the world over, as Canadians make up a considerable percentage of owners, particularly in Mexico and the Caribbean.
“Because of our refreshed mission, we are proud to associate with GBG & Associates, a professional company that understands the industry. Under the leadership of GBG, Principal Georgi Bohrod- Gordon, our outreach efforts will be targeted toward B2B relationships as well as the general public who use our website to research vacation ownership and our members.” The first major unveiling of CRTA’s renewed efforts, the GNEX-CRTA 2022 Conference is set for September 19-21 in Toronto, Canada.
Bohrod-Gordon’s firm offers nearly three decades of expertise in public relations, member communications and marketing. With a proven track record in building brand identification and new business development through public relations and marketing strategies, GBG & Associates has created and implemented a wealth of tactical marketing, advertising and public relations plans for resorts, hotels, timeshare resorts, resort developers, fractional properties, private residence clubs, cannabis businesses and those suppliers who market to these industries.
GBG & Associates
GBG & Associates specializes in the seamless integration of multiple marketing and public relations toward the effective fulfillment of client business goals. Founded in San Diego by Georgi Bohrod-Gordon, RRP, the company has created and implemented a wealth of strategic marketing, advertising and public relations programs for hotels, timeshare resorts, resort developers, small businesses, service providers, trade associations and travel industry corporations. For more information on GBG & Associates please contact Georgi Bohrod-Gordon at 760-803-4522. Follow on Twitter @GeorgiBG, GBG and Associates Facebook or visit the web site at www.gbgandassociates.com
The Canadian Resort & Travel Association
CRTA is an industry association that is dedicated to furthering the ownership-based vacation and resort development industry, both at home and abroad. The association was founded in 1980 as “The Resort Timesharing Council of Canada” in response to the public’s demand for more information about vacation ownership. Since then, CRTA has become the preeminent industry association representing all forms of Vacation Ownership in Canada. The Association is governed by an elected Board of Directors. We regularly host stimulating conferences, symposiums and committee meetings that encourage B-2-B opportunities, networking, education, and problem solving among our members. Member Services can be reached at memberservices@canadianrta.or
