Williston Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault,

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1004530

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: January 18th, 2022, at approximately 2208 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2189 VT Route 128, Westford

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Jason Gabric

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 19th, 2022, at approximately 1704 hours, Vermont State Police was dispatched to the University of Vermont Medical Center for a report of a victim admitted into the ER with serious bodily injuries stemming from an assault. Investigation revealed that the injuries were caused by Jason Gabric (43) of Richmond, VT. Additionally, Investigators learned that Gabric had assaulted the victim while operating a vehicle on VT Route 128 in a negligent manner. Gabric was later located with the assistance of the Winooski Police Department and taken into custody without incident. Gabric was then transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Gabric was lodged at the Northwestern Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail. and ordered to appear before the Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 07/27/2022 at 1030 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 26, 2022, at 1030 hours

COURT: Chittenden County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: YES – Northwestern Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

