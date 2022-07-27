Submit Release
Williston Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault,

VSP News Release-Incident 

 

  

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

  

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

        

 

CASE#: 22A1004530 

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic 

 

STATION:  Williston Barracks 

 

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111 

 

  

 

DATE/TIME: January 18th, 2022, at approximately 2208 hours 

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2189 VT Route 128, Westford 

 

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment, Negligent Operation  

 

  

 

ACCUSED: Jason Gabric                                               

 

AGE: 43 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT 

 

  

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.) 

 

AGE: 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 

 

  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

  

 

On January 19th, 2022, at approximately 1704 hours, Vermont State Police was dispatched to the University of Vermont Medical Center for a report of a victim admitted into the ER with serious bodily injuries stemming from an assault. Investigation revealed that the injuries were caused by Jason Gabric (43) of Richmond, VT. Additionally, Investigators learned that Gabric had assaulted the victim while operating a vehicle on VT Route 128 in a negligent manner. Gabric was later located with the assistance of the Winooski Police Department and taken into custody without incident.  Gabric was then transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Gabric was lodged at the Northwestern Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail. and ordered to appear before the Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 07/27/2022 at 1030 hours.

 

  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

 

COURT DATE/TIME:  January 26, 2022, at 1030 hours 

 

COURT: Chittenden County – Criminal Division 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: YES – Northwestern Correctional Facility 

 

BAIL: $500 

 

  

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time


Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic 

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov

