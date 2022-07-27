MergeRity: Introducing an immersive SNS that will surprise the world
Mergerity, AR social media that communicates through everyday objects and spaces. In-app content enhancement through partnerships with various companies.
We believe that the digital experience of all objects and spaces in the world provided by Mergerity will change the behavior and daily life of users worldwide and create a distinctive culture.”SEOUL, GEUMCHEON-GU, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [CEO Report] Myung Bae-young, CEO of Mergerity... "Introducing an immersive SNS that will surprise the world" Official launch of Mergerity app in Q4, CES booth operation in January next year. Please tell us about Mergerity's plans?
The app service is expected to be officially launched in the fourth quarter of this year. In line with the launch of the Mergerity app, it plans to operate a booth at CES in Las Vegas in January 2023.
As the next-generation social media and the most advanced SNS, we are preparing a 'global launch ceremony' to make a solid first impression. Mergerity starts with 'AR social media' and then connects to the metaverse world based on Web 3.0.
Users can act as avatars created directly on the metaverse that opens now above each brand, form a community, purchase digital territory, and build a virtual city. You can easily and quickly experience the metaverse through the brand in front of you anytime, anywhere.
Finally, please let me know if you have a Mergerity corporate philosophy. Mergerity takes 'strong rewards' as its corporate philosophy. Mergerity service is not a service created by a company, but service made together with users. Users are free to engage in creative activities in the app. At this time, rewards for all activities are provided and can be freely used in the app as points. Our corporate philosophy is to offer substantial rewards to all users who enjoy our services, business partners, and all Mersey Crew (employees).
We believe that the digital experience of all objects and spaces in the world provided by Mergerity will change the behavior and daily life of users worldwide and create a distinctive culture. Everyday life in which the familiar becomes new, the ordinary becomes new, the good becomes better, and the trivial becomes attractive. You can expect much from Mergerity, a global communication service that leads a new culture.
