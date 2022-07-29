See Your Shadow Songwriting (SYS) Announces New 2022 Retrospective Album titled ‘From His Mind’

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- See Your Shadow Songwriting (SYS) is a hub of musical talent. The venture brings together talented artists from across the country to create music that is truly memorable and spans many genres. The new retrospective album from SYS titled ‘From His Mind’ celebrates the legacy of SYS under the guardianship of Artistic Director Michael Coleman aka ‘The Metropolitan Cowboy’. The new double album brings back all the iconic SYS songs, this includes songs that have charted high on American and international music charts, songs that have caused controversy in the media due to their boundary-breaking themes, songs which showcase the innovation See Your Shadow has become known for and songs that hold personal value to Michael Coleman.

A spokesperson for SYS made an official press statement “SYS is focused on leveraging musical acumen from all across the country and channeling it in a way that creates iconic and celebrated songs. Be it any genre or any underlying theme, Artistic Director Michael Coleman is always pushing the boundaries and breaking down barriers.”

The spokesperson further added “SYS is a collaborative effort that celebrates diversity and gives talented musicians and vocalists an opportunity for national and international success. From chart toppers and international hits to some of the earliest songs in our repertoire, ‘From His Mind’ is a true reflection of SYS’s musical journey to date and gives real insight into the leadership and level of talent of our Artistic Director.”

The retrospective ‘From His Mind’ features all five chart toppers SYS has had including the award-winning international breakout single ‘I Will Tell Jesus You Said Hello’. The album also contains one of the very first song SYS had on regular radio rotation ‘Ancient History’, the controversial LGBTQA dance track, ‘Rug Burn’, and the very first ever country western hip hop song, ‘Like a Kid Again’. The dynamic double album features 28 tracks in total.

More details about See Your Shadow Songwriting (SYS) can be seen on their official website at https://seeyourshadow.com/.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

