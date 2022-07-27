WISEACRE Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Texas

WISEACRE's Bow Echo Hazy IPA, Gotta Get Up to Get Down Coffee Milk Stout, and Tiny Bomb Pilsner, along with a rotating seasonal beer, will be available in Texas, including at nearly 200 H-E-B locations, starting in August 2022. WISEACRE will kick-off its Texas launch with an event at the South Congress Hotel in Austin on Wednesday, August 3 from 6-9pm with Memphis-based DJ Daniel Mathis. In 2020 WISEACRE built a state-of-the-art production facility in Downtown Memphis that nearly quintupled its previous capacity, paving the way for the brewery's rapidly expanding distribution map.

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WISEACRE Brewing Company today announces its plans to launch statewide distribution throughout Texas in August 2022. Thanks to a new distribution partnership with Austin-based Dynamo Distributing, three of WISEACRE’s year-round beers, Bow Echo Hazy IPA, Gotta Get Up to Get Down Coffee Milk Stout, and the Great American Beer Festival Bronze Medal-winning Tiny Bomb Pilsner, as well as a rotating seasonal beer lineup (which currently features Oktoberfest), will be available at throughout Texas, including close to 200 H-E-B locations in the four major metro areas of the state.

Tiny Bomb, which is currently the #6 Craft Pilsner in the United States, is expected to make a particularly big splash in the Lone Star State.

“We’ve heard from our partners at Dynamo and from other friends in Texas that Texans love Pilsner…but we’ve got a hidden advantage in making ours,” said Davin Bartosch, WISEACRE brewmaster and co-founder. “Memphis’ soft water - which has been called “the sweetest water in the country” - is very similar to the water of Plzen, Czech Republic, the water that birthed the original Pilsners in the 1800s. Tiny Bomb marries that perfect Memphis water with German pilsner malt and local wildflower honey for a flavor profile that complements every Texas delicacy and a super clean finish that’s needed in this Southern heat.”

WISEACRE is sold in 17 states - Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and now Texas - and Washington, D.C. In 2020 WISEACRE built a state-of-the-art production facility in Downtown Memphis that nearly quintupled its previous capacity. This paved the way for the brewery’s rapidly expanding distribution map, as well as the development of new beers and the creation of new packaging options, which include 12oz, 16oz, and 19.2oz cans coming in 6-packs, 4-packs, 12-packs, Variety Packs and single-serve.

WISEACRE will kick-off its Texas launch with an event at the South Congress Hotel (1603 South Congress) in Austin on Wednesday, August 3 from 6-9pm. Memphis-based DJ and vinyl archivist Daniel Mathis will spin from his enviable collection of Memphis soul, hip-hop and R&B records highlighted by the compilation he curated Stone Crush which was released on Light in the Attic records. WISEACRE’s beers will be served alongside Memphis grooves and some potential food specials as an intro into Texas, along with other events happening in cities across the state.

“Texas has been on our radar for a long time, and we’re going all in to make sure the launch is a success. From a marketing perspective, the investment per case equivalent (CE) that we are making is astronomical - closer to what a brewery 10 times our size would do,” said Kellan Bartosch, co-founder of WISEACRE. “Our entire sales team will be all over Texas - Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston - in August to support the launch. We’re also excited to partner with CounterMeasures and their Texas-based sales reps - they live where they sell and that makes a huge difference in understanding what our distributors plus on- and off-premise accounts need. With all this support, we are confident that Tiny Bomb is going to explode into the Texas market!”