BBN Adds Two New Partners In Key, Strategic Countries

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBN, the world’s B2B agency, announced today it has added two more partners in key locations—Blue Business, based out of Copenhagen, Denmark and CubicICE, headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. These two new agencies help grow BBN’s presence in two critical markets.

"We set aggressive Partnership targets for 2022 and are delighted that our team has already achieved them in just the first half of the year,” said Clif Collier, BBN CEO. “Our two newest partners fill significant voids in our global footprint and so we are excited to welcome them into BBN.”

Specialists in Account-Based Marketing (ABM), Blue Business are a team of international consultants who have executed major campaigns across EMEA. Blue Business focus on the IT and software industries serving many major brands in particular with ABM. In addition, the agency is having success in the pharmaceutical sector, having delivered several multi-lingual communication programs targeting clinical trial patients.

“Blue Business is always looking for ways to increase our ability to provide a high level of service to our clients and deliver those services where our clients require,” said Morten Kornerup, Principal, Blue Business. “Not only does BBN afford us those opportunities but we also get to leverage the vast knowledge of other Partners to further strengthen our business at every level.”

CubicICE gives BBN its first location in sub-Saharan Africa, which has been a key focus of the Partnership for several years. CubicICE represents some of Africa's largest B2B and industrial companies, with a specialised focus on mining. Using integrated, long-term marketing strategies that are geared towards increasing lead generation and enhanced brand equity has enabled CubicICE to retain accounts for 15 years and longer.

“It is an honour to have been invited to join the BBN International Partnership,” said Megan Stark, CEO, CubicICE. “Joining BBN affords us and our clients access to B2B agencies on the ground in the regions in which they are looking to expand, and in their relevant industries.”

BBN’s approach is based on identifying integrated delivery teams, which have in-depth industry experience, technical and creative competencies, as well as geographic coverage. By drawing on an extensive and diverse global talent pool with a variety of highly specialised skill sets from our global Partners, BBN gives clients a one-agency experience.

Recognised as one of the Top International B2B Marketing Agencies , BBN partners employ more than a 1,250 B2B specialists working in 66 offices spanning 32 countries, speaking 35 languages and has more than 500 clients from 23 different B2B sectors generating in excess of $187 million in global billings.

About BBN Ltd.

BBN is the world's leading independent partnership of international B2B communication agencies. For nearly three decades, agencies across the globe have worked together to develop and utilise a highly effective, uniform and structured approach to brand strategy, public relations, marketing and creative services to ensure award-winning results for all of our clients worldwide. To learn more, go to bbn-international.com.

