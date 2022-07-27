Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Expecting Second Straight Freshman Class of 600+ Students
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's New Academic Building has new design spaces, chemistry and biochemistry labs, classrooms, a food science lab, and collaborative workspaces.
The leading STEM college's Class of '26 will soon arrive from 42 states and 18 countries with math/science admission test scores within the top 5% nationally
Prospective students and their families continue to appreciate our strong value and quality return on investment in undergraduate engineering, science and mathematics education.”TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second straight year and only third time in history, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is anticipating more than 600 first-year students this fall. This continued strong student recruitment will have more than 2,150 students with high academic credentials attending one of the nation’s leading colleges in undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics.
— Tom Bear, VP of Enrollment Management, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Other highlights of the incoming class:
• Students are coming from 42 states and 18 countries outside the United States – both increases from last year.
• Nearly 85% of the students reported a test score during the 2021-22 college recruitment period – twice above the national average reported by Common App.
• The incoming students had standardized math and science test scores for college admission that ranked within the top 5% nationally.
• Nearly one-third of this class is expected to be racially and ethnically diverse.
Tom Bear, vice president for enrollment management, reports that Rose-Hulman experienced more than a 10% increase in applications when compared to the prior year.
“Prospective students and their families continue to appreciate our strong value and quality return on investment in undergraduate engineering, science and mathematics education,” Bear said. “We continue to attract the best of the best from throughout the world, with strong academic backgrounds and interests in becoming future STEM leaders. Our students exhibit growing interests in entrepreneurship, sustainability, robotics, and engineering design – areas that we offer in a quality hands-on educational environment, with world-class faculty and dedicated staff, and state-of-the-art facilities.”
Rose-Hulman will welcome its first-year students to campus August 26 to begin orientation activities, with fall quarter classes starting September 1.
Applications for Fall 2023 opens August 1, 2022, at www.rose-hulman.edu/apply.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of more than 2,100 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY – THURSDAY, JULY 28, OR FRIDAY, JULY 29
Tom Bear, vice president for enrollment management, will be available Thursday, July 28, or Friday, July 29, for scheduled on-campus, telephone or online interviews about the recruitment of the incoming Class of 2026. Contact Dale Long, director of media relations, at 812-877-8418 or dale.long@rose-hulman.edu to work on details for a scheduled interview.
