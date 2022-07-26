Supreme Court makes appointments to Language Access Committee

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed four people to the Language Access Committee and reappointed a current member to serve another term.

The committee makes recommendations to the Supreme Court to ensure that people with limited English skills can access services from Kansas district courts.

Appointed to serve through June 30, 2025, are:

Chief Judge Clinton Peterson, 26th Judicial District, composed of Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton, and Stevens counties



Judge Lesley Isherwood, Court of Appeals



District Magistrate Judge Korina Wedel, 25th Judicial District, serving in Wichita County



District Judge Richard Marquez, 25th Judicial District, composed of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties



Lundy Settle was reappointed to another term through June 30, 2025. Settle is the court administrator in the 20th Judicial District, which consists of Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Stafford counties.

Sarah Hoskinson was appointed as the permanent representative of the Office of Judicial Administration.

The committee is made up of judges, court administrators, lawyers, and interpreters.