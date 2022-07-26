Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,671 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court makes appointments to Language Access Committee

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed four people to the Language Access Committee and reappointed a current member to serve another term.  

The committee makes recommendations to the Supreme Court to ensure that people with limited English skills can access services from Kansas district courts.  
Appointed to serve through June 30, 2025, are 

  • Chief Judge Clinton Peterson, 26th Judicial District, composed of Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton, and Stevens counties 
     

  • Judge Lesley Isherwood, Court of Appeals 
     

  • District Magistrate Judge Korina Wedel, 25th Judicial District, serving in Wichita County 
     

  • District Judge Richard Marquez, 25th Judicial District, composed of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties 
     

Lundy Settle was reappointed to another term through June 30, 2025. Settle is the court administrator in the 20th Judicial District, which consists of Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Stafford counties. 
Sarah Hoskinson was appointed as the permanent representative of the Office of Judicial Administration.  

The committee is made up of judges, court administrators, lawyers, and interpreters.  

You just read:

Supreme Court makes appointments to Language Access Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.