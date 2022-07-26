Sen. Doug Beck Shares Resources in Response to St. Louis Flash Floods

Senator Doug Beck Shares Resources in Response to St. Louis Flash Floods

JEFFERSON CITY – In light of the recent flooding event in the St. Louis region and correspondence from the governor, Sen. Doug Beck, D-Affton, has shared a list of resources to help those who were devastated by flash flooding on July 26. According to the governor’s report, the Missouri State Emergency Agency and the Department of Public Safety have coordinated with local response agencies to provide needed assistance.

“I hope everyone is safe following the devastating flooding the St. Louis area experienced Tuesday morning,” said Sen. Beck. “I urge residents to follow the safety guidelines from MODOT regarding floodwaters and share this list of resources with those who were impacted by the flooding.”

People’s Community Action Corporation 314-305-9290 Energy Assistance 314-367-7848 Community Action Agency of St. Louis County 314-863-0015 Red Cross 314-516-2800 Salvation Army-Emergency Disaster Services 314-535-0057 St. Louis Area Food Bank 314-292-6262

The following locations are serving as emergency shelters for those displaced by the flooding:

Maryland Heights Community Center: 314-738-2599

Barbara C. Jordan Elementary, Pershing Elementary or Brittany Woods Middle School: 314-399-0941

Richmond Heights Community Center: 314-645-1476

In addition to these resources, you may find more information by visiting MODOT’s Traveler Information Map; calling the Department of Natural Resources’ emergency response number, 573-634-2436; or visiting the SEMA website.

