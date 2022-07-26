MDC offers free wingshooting instruction for hunters Aug. 6 at Warrensburg

Body

Warrensburg, Mo. – Hunters who pursue upland game birds and waterfowl spend many hours afield enjoying grasslands, fields, and wetlands. Success harvesting wild game birds adds to the enjoyment, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) can help. MDC will offer a free Effective Wingshooting for the Hunter workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the University of Central Missouri shooting range near Warrensburg.

Participants will get an introduction to fundamental wingshooting techniques that improve accuracy and success. Instructor Mark Miller, MDC conservation educator, will discuss distance estimation, selecting non-toxic shotshell ammunition selection for hunting, and shotgun patterning. A key goal is to help migratory and upland bird hunters improve their hunting skills with non-toxic shot. Both newcomers and experienced hunters can benefit from this class, which will include coaching and the shotshell pattern and trapshooting ranges.

“This workshop will help migratory and upland bird hunters improve their hunting skills with non-toxic shot,” Miller said. “We will cover how to select the best ammunition and choke combinations for hunting, how to improve your shooting skills, and general information on the latest non-toxic shotgun ammunition.”

The workshop is open to participants ages 16 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. MDC will provide shotguns and shotshells. But participants are also encouraged to bring their own shotguns and ammunition if available for range time.

Registration is required. Space is limited. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4SK.

Photo: MDC will offer a free Effective Wingshooting for the Hunter workshop Aug. 6 at the University of Central Missouri Shooting Range near Warrensburg.