Hilary Bricken Named Top California Cannabis Lawyer by the Daily Journal

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, U.S.A., July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harris Bricken is proud to announce that the Daily Journal named our own Hilary Bricken as one of the “Top California Cannabis Lawyers of 2022.”

Hilary is one of the premier cannabis business and regulatory attorneys in the United States. She is licensed to practice law in California, Washington, and Florida. As chair of Harris Bricken’s Regulated Substances practice group, she helps cannabis companies of all sizes with their cannabis-related business and regulatory needs.

This year, Hilary was also named by Chambers as one of only two “Band 1” California lawyers when it comes to cannabis corporate and transactional law. Chambers described her as very prominent and at the cutting edge of cannabis. She also has been chosen for the fourth year in a row as a “top-rated business and corporate attorney” by Thompson Reuters Super Lawyers and as one of the top 50 female attorneys in Southern California.

Some other awards that Hilary has received in the past include:

- 2017, the American Bar Association (ABA) named Hilary one of the top 40 young lawyers nationwide.

- The Puget Sound Business Journal named her as one of only seven dealmakers of the year. She was by far the youngest and the only private practice attorney to garner this honor.

- “40 Under 40” leading businesspeople by the PS Business Journal.

- Every year since 2014, Hilary has been chosen as a “Rising Star” lawyer by Super Lawyers magazine.

Hilary’s clients reflect the diversity and ingenuity of the West Coast and she takes pride in her strong client relationships, which allow her to hone in on each company’s unique needs and goals. Nothing brings Hilary greater satisfaction than helping a business thrive in a cutting-edge industry.