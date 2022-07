Sugar Sugar Wax is Available on Amazon Prime Canada

Sugar Sugar Wax on Amazon Prime Sugar Sugar Wax logo Sugar Sugar Wax Amazon Shop

Sugar Sugar Wax products are now available on Amazon Prime in Canada, no more costly delivery and long waiting.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUGAR SUGAR WAX LAUNCHES STORE ON AMAZON.CAAt-Home Sugaring Hair Removal Products Are Now Available On PrimeAward winning personal care brand Sugar Sugar Wax has taken strips, spatulas and all of the toxic ingredients out of waxing with their sugar-based, biodegradable, and reusable hair removal putty, and is now on Amazon Prime The 2 year old brand introduced at-home reusable sugaring hair removal to the market during the Covid-19 global pandemic in June of 2020. An innovative formula that only sticks to hair and dead skin, making removing body hair and facial fuzz virtually painless.Until now Sugar Sugar Wax's products including the Glow Goop sugaring wax, and the multi-functional drying powder Detox Dust, along with the rest of the line was only available on their website. Which made it difficult and costly for their Canadian customers to get their sugaring wax.Today, Amazon Prime members can get their sugar shipped for free in as little as 24 hours."With customers from Vancouver to Prince Edward Island, getting our products in the hands of our Canadian customers from California with high shipping rates and long delays at the borders was not how we wanted to start those relationships. Now with Amazon as a fulfillment partner with distribution centres all over Canada, our customers don't have to wait" - said Salome Sallehy, Founder and President at Sugar Sugar Wax.While sugaring as a method of hair removal has been around for quite some time, reusable at-home sugaring wax is a fairly new technique and requires some learning, and Sugar Sugar Wax is paving the way for new customers.Aside from the 4 step process that they're known for, Sugar Sugar Wax shares tutorials and live demonstrations on their Instagram account and Youtube channels to help newbies embrace sugaring."We have to make it easy, simple, and safe for our customers to learn how to sugar at home. Our mission is to be an efficient and environmentally friendly option for hair removal" stated Sallehy.Amazon Prime customers can view the tutorial videos on Sugar Sugar's Amazon store.ABOUT SUGAR SUGAR WAXSugar Sugar Wax was founded in 2019 with America's first at-home sugaring kit. On a mission to empower women and men to define beauty on their terms, with or without hair, no matter their hair type or skin sensitivity, and through clean and sustainable means. The innovative hair removal methodology, which allows the product to be applied by hand and reused is disrupting personal care as we know it by providing the safest and most natural hair removal product ever created. For more information, visit www.sugarsugarwax.com