Sugar Sugar Wax is on Amazon Prime and Launches Amazon Shop
Sugar Sugar Wax is now available on Amazon Prime. Customers can now purchase Sugar Sugar Wax products on Amazon.com and receive Prime delivery.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Area born and award winning personal care brand Sugar Sugar Wax has taken strips, spatulas and all of the toxic and plastic ingredients out of waxing with their sugar-based biodegradable, and reusable hair removal putty, and is now on Amazon Prime.
The 2 year old brand introduced reusable sugaring hair removal to the American market during the Covid-19 global pandemic in June of 2020, with an innovative formula that only sticks to hair and dead skin, making removing body hair and facial fuzz virtually painless.
Until now Sugar Sugar Wax’s products including the Glow Goop sugaring wax, and the multi-functional drying powder Detox Dust, along with the rest of the line was only available on their website. Today, Amazon Prime members can get their sugar shipped for free in as little as 24 hours.
“We manufacture most of our products in our California facility, which meant that our customers in Virginia or Massachusetts would wait 4 or even 5 days for their order to arrive. Now with Amazon as a fulfillment partner with distribution centers all over the United States, our customers don’t have to wait” - said Salome Sallehy, Founder and President at Sugar Sugar Wax.
While sugaring as a method of hair removal has been around for quite some time, reusable at-home sugaring wax is a fairly new technique and requires some learning, and Sugar Sugar Wax is paving the way for new customers. Aside from the 4 step process that they’re known for, Sugar Sugar Wax shares tutorials and live demonstrations on their Instagram account and Youtube channels to help newbies embrace sugaring.
“We have to make it easy, simple, and effective for our customers to learn how to sugar at home because our mission is to be a safe and environmentally friendly option for hair removal, and our youngest customers are 9 and 10 years old” stated Sallehy.
Amazon Prime customers can view the tutorial videos on Sugar Sugar’s Amazon store.
ABOUT SUGAR SUGAR WAX
Sugar Sugar Wax was founded in 2019 with America’s first at-home sugaring kit. On a mission to empower women and men to define beauty on their terms, with or without hair, no matter their hair type or skin sensitivity, and through clean and sustainable means. The innovative hair removal methodology, which allows the product to be applied by hand and reused is disrupting beauty as we know it by providing the safest and most natural hair removal product ever created. For more information, visit www.sugarsugarwax.com
ABOUT AMAZON
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
Sugar Sugar Wax LLC
Sugar Sugar Wax
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other