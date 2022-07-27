Digital Hands Partners with SentinelOne to Accelerate Detection and Response for Zero-Day and Advanced Attacks
Digital Hands partners with SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company and Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Endpoint Protection Platforms.
Today, Digital Hands announces a strategic partnership with SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company and 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Endpoint Protection Platforms. Digital Hands' world-class CyGuard Maestro™ security fabric and security operations center (SOC), combined with SentinelOne's innovative Singularity XDR Platform provides industry-leading extended detection and response:
— Brandon Andrews, VP Worldwide MSSP, SentinelOne
Zero-Day countermeasures such as SentinelOne’s Rollback feature will provide customers the ability to return an endpoint to its last known good state.
SentinelOne’s powerful forensic analytics allow for comprehensive insight into all endpoints so that responses can be prioritized. This supports Digital Hands’ "Get There First™" mission with significant time savings from an investigation and response standpoint. SentinelOne’s API-first designed platform allows Digital Hands to use CyGuard Maestro™ to its full potential and respond to threats autonomously.
“The Digital Hands ethos is to ‘Get There First,’ which is founded on detecting and responding to threats as early in the kill chain as possible. I am excited about the partnership with SentinelOne as our combined strength via our CyGuard Maestro™ platform, SentinelOne’s Singularity Technology, in conjunction with the human expertise of our world-class SOC, makes it possible to respond to threats in seconds,” said Dewayne Alford, Vice President of security operations at Digital Hands.
Digital Hands has a wealth of experience in the managed threat detection and response business, providing advanced endpoint protection security operations services for enterprise clients for over two decades. They are competitively positioned to provide advanced extended detection and response (XDR) services beyond the traditional monitoring, alerting and managed endpoint detection and response available today by most providers.
“We’re proud that Digital Hands has selected SentinelOne as a strategic partner to help their customers detect and respond to cyber threats autonomously at machine speed,” said Brandon Andrews, VP Worldwide MSSP, SentinelOne. “Digital Hands has a proven 20-year track record providing managed endpoint detection and response at machine speed and has invested in building world-class integration between our solutions. Our partnership with Digital Hands demonstrates SentinelOne’s commitment to building partner-first go-to-market offerings, helping organizations transform cybersecurity through cutting-edge automation.”
“As a modern Security Operations provider committed to protecting our customers from the rising tide of cybercrime, Digital Hands maintains a relentless focus on using the best technologies available to prevent, detect and respond to the bad guys at machine speed,” says Charlotte Kibert, Chief Customer Officer at Digital Hands. "SentinelOne's incredible detection and response technology allows our SOC to use our CyGuard Maestro platform's powerful integration and automation capabilities across a broad threat surface to deliver critical security outcomes at speed."
Enterprise security teams face an onslaught of rapidly evolving threats and Digital Hands’ CyGuard® solutions deliver superior threat detection and ruthlessly effective response. Safeguard your organization with enhanced endpoint protection and autonomous response at machine speed. Get There First™ with the only cybersecurity solution powered by Cyguard Maestro™, SentinelOne, and backed by Digital Hands security analysts.
To learn more about Digital Hands’ CyGuard® services, powered by SentinelOne and CyGuard Maestro™, request an overview.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.
About Digital Hands
Digital Hands is a globally trusted, five-time TSIA award-winning, Top 50 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) focused on delivering 24/7/365 security operations and services to protect our customers from cyber threats in a world where compliance alone is no guarantee of protection. Our philosophy is to Get There First™ - every time, and we do. That is why
