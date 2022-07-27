Submit Release
New Social Media Platform Catered to Gen X and Gen Y Gains Traction

Clapper logo

Clapper allows content creators of an older demographic to create and share videos to promote their brands and share their lives with a likeminded community

We wanted to provide a space for creators to share their lives and connect with people they want to get to know in different communities, states, or even countries.”
— Oriana Valderrama, content strategist for Clapper
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clapper, a social media app created specifically for Gen X and Gen Y content creators, has been gaining traction as more and more users see the value in having their own community of creators in a similar age demographic. Within the app, users create content in the form of short videos, livestreams, and radio.

The pandemic spawned a large increase in digital content creation as people spent more time at home, yet many of the video sharing apps consist of a predominantly young adult audience. Instead of forcing older content creators to fit within the box, Clapper aims to fill the void by offering a content sharing app catered to an older demographic of users who want to create content, promote their businesses, and create connections with likeminded people.

The app provides opportunities for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and adults with busy schedules to make an income and gives them an outlet to promote their lifestyles and interests.

“Community is the core value of the Clapper app,” said Oriana Valderrama, content strategist for Clapper. “We wanted to provide a space for creators to share their lives and connect with people they want to get to know in different communities, states, or even countries.”

Some creators on Clapper are earning around $2,000 a day for making content in a variety of ways including Clapper Fam Tiers, livestream gifts, livestream wishlists, Clapper shop, radio gifts, FM tips, and more.

With the "creator economy" as a business model for content creators in the near future, Clapper will likely play a very important role in the social media race to serve creators' interests.

For more information on Clapper, visit https://clapperapp.com.
 
About Clapper
Clapper app was created in 2020 to provide Gen X and Gen Y with a social media platform catered to their generations. Clapper is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms that is designed for adults over 18-years-old to freely express themselves, create content, and meet like-minded people through short-form videos, livestreams, and radios. For more information, visit https://clapperapp.com.

Oriana Valderrama
Clapper
oriana@clapperapp.com

