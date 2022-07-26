YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY 10X GROUP ENTERS TEXAS MARKET
The Texas real estate market has exploded in the past few years, making it the ideal next market for our continued expansion.”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more and more Americans relocating to Texas in recent years, California-based Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR) has established presence in the state with the launch of Your Home Sold Guaranteed 10X Realty, Inc (a Texas corporation). This will allow Texas homebuyers and sellers to experience the YHSGR difference, including guaranteed results and extensive one-on-one agent support.
— Chelsea Villareal
Your Home Sold Guaranteed 10X Realty, Inc will be fully operational in Texas on August 1, 2022
As part of the expansion to Texas, YHSGR has hired Texas native Gary Evans as broker of record and president of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group, Inc. (a Texas corporation). In this role, Evans will work closely with YHSGR Chief Operating Officer COO Chelsea Villarreal to build a local team of experienced real estate brokers to serve client needs.
“The Texas real estate market has exploded in the past few years, making it the ideal next market for our continued expansion,” said Villarreal. “After becoming California’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage, it made sense to look at new markets where we could grow our business and help local residents buy and sell their homes. We’re excited to welcome Gary Evans to our team, and look forward to continuing our success in Texas.”
Evans began his real estate career in 2003 after an extensive career in marketing and advertising, working for Re-Max, Keller Wiliams and a select group of local Houston, Texas brokerages. In 2015, he founded Evans Realty Group and is a Platinum Accredited Real Estate Coach with the Craig Proctor Home Selling Systems. He has earned numerous awards for excellence in real estate including the Re-Max Executive Club Award, the Craig Proctor Breakthrough Award, and the coveted Craig Proctor Quantum Leap Award. He currently resides in Katy, Texas with his wife and enjoys spending time with their five children.
“I am thrilled to be joining the successful YHSGR team by launching the Texas-based arm of the company,” said Evans. “Texas has become one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the country, and buyers particularly need trusted brokers to guide them through the competitive process of buying a home. YHSGR has the technology in place to give buyers a leg up in landing their dream home.”
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group, go to www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other