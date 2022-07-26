Press Releases

07/26/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Communications Director Max Reiss To Leave State Service

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Max Reiss, communications director for the Office of the Governor, intends to step down from his position in state government to pursue a new professional opportunity in the private sector.

Reiss joined the Office of the Governor in July 2019. He previously served as NBC Connecticut’s chief political correspondent. His final day with the state will be on Friday, August 5, 2022.

“Max has been an enormous benefit to our administration, and I am grateful for his counsel over these last three years,” Governor Lamont said. “Particularly when it came to the state’s response and communications regarding the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Max has been a passionate guiding force and a committed public servant. He is incredibly focused at everything he does, and he has become a close friend and collaborator. I thank him for everything he has provided to me and the dedicated team in our office.”

“Since the day I moved to Connecticut, I fell in love with this state,” Reiss said. “I love its people, parks, cities, towns, and everything in between. My time in state government has been rewarding in significant ways, and I have been blown away by the impressive work of our agencies and state employees who work on behalf of our residents each day. I am thankful to Governor Ned Lamont for his belief in me and allowing me to support him and this administration over these past three years.”

“I could not have asked for a more devoted and enthusiastic partner in the Governor’s Office than Max, and I value our time together carrying out Governor Lamont’s vision for a stronger Connecticut,” Paul Mounds, Jr., chief of staff for the Office of the Governor, said. “These positions require a large amount of time and energy, and Max has always been ready and eager to do what he can to help the governor and our state. I am sad to see him leave state government, but I appreciate our time together and thank him for his service.”