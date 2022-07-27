Rapid Employee Growth for Midland Trust

Midland Trust

Midland Trust added 11 new employees in the past 90 days. This large influx of new employees is due to the rapidly expanding business.

I am excited about adding new employees to our team because of what it means for the growth of our business.” — Dave Owens, Owner of Midland Trust

FORT MYERS, FL, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Trust added 11 new employees in the past 90 days. This large influx of new employees is due to the rapidly expanding business.

2021 was Midland Trust’s best year yet, opening over 3,000 new accounts and reaching record-breaking numbers for 1031 exchanges. Midland has added several new employees to help support the increase in demand from clients.

“I am excited about adding new employees to our team because of what it means for the growth of our business,” Dave Owens, CEO, said. “We are proud of our structure as an employee-owned company that allows our team to share our continued growth.”

The new additions to the team are Alivia Martindale, Alex Gresham, Annalisa Baker, Dave Piccolo, Deanna Moore, Gabby Willoughby, Joel Corignolo, John Hur, Stephanie Kennert, Tiffany Maher, and Trisha Rezac.

Midland has created new roles in Client Services (4), Compliance (2), 1031 Exchanges (1), Marketing (1), Business Systems (2), and Accounting (1).

The most recently filled positions have been in the Fort Myers and Sioux Falls offices. Midland now has a total of 69 employees across its three locations. When the company started in 1994, it had just two employees.



Midland Trust is a multifaceted financial services company that provides services for self-directed IRAs and 1031 exchanges. The company specializes in holding alternative assets like real estate, private equity, futures and forex, and other non-public offerings within IRA accounts.

Midland has been headquartered in Fort Myers since 1994, with other offices in Chicago, IL, and its Trust services office in Sioux Falls, SD. For more information about Midland Trust, visit https://www.midlandtrust.com/.