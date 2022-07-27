Rapid Employee Growth for Midland Trust

FORT MYERS, FL, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Trust added 11 new employees in the past 90 days. This large influx of new employees is due to the rapidly expanding business.

2021 was Midland Trust’s best year yet, opening over 3,000 new accounts and reaching record-breaking numbers for 1031 exchanges. Midland has added several new employees to help support the increase in demand from clients.

“I am excited about adding new employees to our team because of what it means for the growth of our business,” Dave Owens, CEO, said. “We are proud of our structure as an employee-owned company that allows our team to share our continued growth.”

The new additions to the team are Alivia Martindale, Alex Gresham, Annalisa Baker, Dave Piccolo, Deanna Moore, Gabby Willoughby, Joel Corignolo, John Hur, Stephanie Kennert, Tiffany Maher, and Trisha Rezac.

Midland has created new roles in Client Services (4), Compliance (2), 1031 Exchanges (1), Marketing (1), Business Systems (2), and Accounting (1).

The most recently filled positions have been in the Fort Myers and Sioux Falls offices. Midland now has a total of 69 employees across its three locations. When the company started in 1994, it had just two employees.


Midland Trust is a multifaceted financial services company that provides services for self-directed IRAs and 1031 exchanges. The company specializes in holding alternative assets like real estate, private equity, futures and forex, and other non-public offerings within IRA accounts.

Midland has been headquartered in Fort Myers since 1994, with other offices in Chicago, IL, and its Trust services office in Sioux Falls, SD. For more information about Midland Trust, visit https://www.midlandtrust.com/.

About

The Midland family of companies is a leading custodial services provider in the United States focused on self-directed IRA accounts, 1031 exchanges, and private fund custody services. In business since 1994, Midland prides itself on being the most responsive company in its industry by providing personal service representatives to each client and driving efficient operations across the firm. The Midland family of companies are all privately held and include Midland Trust Company, a South Dakota publicly chartered trust company, Midland IRA, Inc., an IRA and private fund custody servicing company, and Midland 1031, a Qualified Intermediary service provider. Midland began as a two-person accounting firm on Sanibel Island and has grown to a specialized service trust company with offices and clients nationwide. Midland is focused on providing clients with as many opportunities as possible to defer or eliminate taxes through both self-directed saving plans and 1031 exchanges. Midland’s services give our clients complete control over their retirement investment decisions by allowing them the ability to self-direct in real estate and other alternative assets while our 1031 services focus on tax-free exchanges for real estate investors.

https://www.midlandtrust.com/about-midland/

